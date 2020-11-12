AFSC Rebrands as Magellan Federal; Oscar Montes Quoted

Oscar Montes CEO Magellan Federal

Magellan Health has officially rebranded its Armed Forces Services Corp. (AFSC) subsidiary to Magellan Federal . The move aims to enable Magellan Federal to better communicate its value and differentiation, as well as showcase business capabilities.

"As we transition to Magellan Federal and leave behind the AFSC brand, we will continue to put individuals and their families at the center of our services," said Oscar Montes , CEO of Magellan Federal.

Magellan Healthcare acquired AFSC as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2016 to enhance both companies' offerings and experience. Since the purchase, the combined federal government contract teams under Magellan Healthcare have operated under a business unit identified as Magellan Federal.

Magellan Federal has over three thousand employees delivering services across 250 bases, installations and agencies, globally. The new brand will include the services and experience of AFSC, as well as the resources and capabilities of Magellan Healthcare.

Under the new name, Magellan Federal will offer additional services and benefits to its employees and clients, in addition to military and federal families that they serve.

“In solidifying our identity as Magellan Federal, we remain a strong partner to our military and federal customers, bringing next-generation, innovative solutions to the table,” added Montes.

Magellan Healthcare

Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense.