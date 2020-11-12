Unanet

Air Force Conducts Market Research on Cloud-Enabled Propulsion System Maintenance

Matthew Nelson November 12, 2020 News

The U.S. Air Force is looking for potential sources of engineering and technical capabilities to implement cloud-based applications into propulsion systems.

A Beta SAM notice posted Nov. 5 says the potential contractors will assess failed components, build reliability and cost models, gather and analyze maintenance and supply data.

Work will also cover the provision of technical support services as well as the development of optimization algorithms to provide recommendations on maintenance actions.

The Air Force aims to enable reliability centered maintenance through the use of cloud-based applications and machine learning.

Interested vendors have until Nov. 27 to answer the questions attached to the notice.

Takeaways from the market research will be used in the service branch's development of the follow-on RCM contract intended to support multiple engine platforms.

