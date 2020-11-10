Air Force Taps Privoro for Secure Mobility Tech Prototype

Privoro

Mobile hardware security services provider Privoro has signed a $37.1M agreement with the U.S. Air Force through AFVentures' Strategic Fund Increase vehicle to prototype and pilot a secure mobility system for government agencies.

Privoro will offer its SafeCase platform, a tool designed to provide commercial mobile devices with hardware-based protection against unauthorized access and eavesdropping, USAF said Monday.

The platform is expected to feature an edge-based continuous multi-factor user authentication and to secure encryption keys and electronic authentication tokens via an independent root-of-trust hardware.

The award extends Privoro's prototyping agreement with USAF in 2019 for the delivery of mobile device management integration and blue force tracking tools.

USAF obligated $2.7M from fiscal year 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds for the new agreement.

Work will occur in Phoenix and is slated to wrap up by Aug. 1, 2024.