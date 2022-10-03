Humana Inc Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?

Humana Inc has provided health care insurance for millions of customers, especially the elderly, low-income families, women and children, etc. As a health care industry leader, the organization continues to innovate while keeping operations accessible. Here are the responsible Humana Inc leaders, founders, and executives, that have contributed to the company’s success today.

About Humana Inc

Humana Inc offers personalized health care services and solutions helping individuals and communities access the best health care they deserve. As a result of the outstanding service it has provided, Humana ranked 56th on the 2019 Fortune 500 list .

Who is the founder of Humana Inc?

In 1961, David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry established Extendicare, a nursing home company. In 1972, it surpassed all other U.S. competitors to become the industry leader in nursing care. It eventually sold off its nursing home chain and began acquiring hospitals, eventually changing its name to Humana, Inc around 1974. The company soon entered the health insurance market with affordable plans when the American health care system was transforming into what it is now.

Where is Humana Inc’s Headquarters?

Health insurance provider Humana has its main office in Louisville, Kentucky. Other 22 Humana Inc headquarters in the U.S. are in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Green Bay.

What Industries Does Humana Inc Serve?

Humana Inc. is a for-profit health insurance provider based in the United States. The operations of Humana Inc. primarily focus on low-income families and communities, as well as members of the armed forces. It also ranks as one of the top health care providers of Medicare and Medicaid.

The company runs its business through Retail, Employer Group, and Health and Well-Being Services.

The Retail includes Medicare and commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance coverage.

The Employer Group business includes Medicare and commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits.

The Health and Well-Being Services section includes physician services, pharmacy, integrated wellness, and home care services given to health plan members and third parties.

Humana Inc Executive Team

Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer

Humana’s current CEO Bruce D. Broussard has been in executive leadership positions in the health care industry. both having worked in public and private companies. As the head of the executive team, he focuses on improving Humana’s integrated care delivery for better health outcomes.

Bruce Broussardserved as CEO of McKesson Specialty/US Oncology, Inc. before joining Humana. He is a leader in influential business advocacy groups like the Business Roundtable, the Business Council, and the American Heart Association’s CEO Roundtable.

Dr. Vishal Agrawal, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Dr. Vishal Agrawal has been working with Humana since 2018.As the company’s Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Dr. Agrawal oversees Humana’s overall business strategy, including merger, acquisition, and joint venture projects.

Dr. Agrawal led the Private Equity & Principal Investors Practice and North American Healthcare Systems & Services Practice for a total of 12 years at McKinsey & Company. He was also president of Harris Healthcare Solutions, where he established a global health care IT firm that produced innovative solutions to improve physician experience, interoperability, and business intelligence.

Andrew C. Agwunobi, MD, Segment President for Home Solutions

Andy Agwunobi began working with Humana in 2022 as the head of the Home Solutions Segment. He is responsible for assessing and planning care and providing in-home nursing. As a Management Team member, he directly reports to President and CEO Bruce Broussard.

Before joining Humana, Dr. Agwunobi was Interim President of the University of Connecticut (UConn) and chief executive officer of UConn Health. He was also the President and CEO of Grady Health System in Atlanta, CEO of Providence Healthcare in Spokane, Wash., and Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Sam Deshpande, Chief Information Officer

Sam Deshpande oversees all technological systems and architecture. He helps Humana provide members with personal, individualized experiences and guide them to good health by establishing a strategic plan for technological advancement.

Before joining Humana, Sam retired as senior vice president and business chief risk officer for Capital One’s US and international card businesses.

Susan M. Diamond, Chief Financial Officer

As Humana’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan M. Diamond oversees the accounting, actuarial, analytical, financial, internal audit, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury. Susan has spent most of her time at Humana in senior leadership positions related to Medicare. She has developed and implemented growth and consumer segmentation strategies for Individual Medicare Advantage.

John-Paul Felter, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Controller

John-Paul W. Felter has been Humana’s Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Controller since August 1, 2022. John-Paul is the company’s primary accounting officer, responsible for all accounting tasks, internal accounting controls, and enterprise-wide financial reporting to the SEC and state insurance departments.

John-Paul handled several positions on financial accounting and investment operations for different companies. He spent 11 years with Ernst & Young LLP, then joined OneAmerica Financial Partners, Inc. as Senior Director – Investment Finance from May 2022 to June 2022.

William Fleming, PharmD, Segment President, Pharmacy Solutions & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Dr. William Fleming is the current Humana Inc Segment President, Pharmacy Solutions & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. He is responsible for building and improving the company’s joint ventures with the government to promote public health initiatives. As a member of the Management Team, William answers to President and CEO.

William has been a pioneer in Humana’s pharmacy business for over two decades. He has also advocated for clinical integration to drive the company’s all-encompassing cost-of-care approach.

Tim Huval, Chief Administrative Officer

Tim Huval oversees Human Resources, Corporate Marketing, Workplace Solutions, Inclusion & Diversity, Safety, and Security. Tim is on the Management Team that sets the company’s strategic direction, and reports to the CEO.

Before his current work, Tim was a top executive at Gateway Inc. in business operations and HR. He also spent 11 years at Bank of America in numerous senior roles, including HR executive for Global Wealth & Investment Management, and CIO for Global Treasury Services and Technology & Global Operations. He supervised various large operations units, including Global Card Services, where he oversaw card operations and customer care for 40 million customers.

Sue D. Schick, Segment President for Group & Military Business

Sue D. Schick oversees the expansion and profitability of the company’s Employer Group product line, which includes medical, specialty, and wellness services. Additionally, Sue is in charge of Humana’s Military Business, the largest Medical Services contractor serving the Defense Health Agency’s TriCare program for active duty, retired, and their qualifying family members.

Sue had been SVP, Employer Group, for the company since February 2020. She worked closely with the segment’s leadership team to run the market and oversee employer-group sales.

Joseph Ventura, Chief Legal Officer

Humana’s Chief Legal Officer, Joseph C. Ventura, is responsible for managing Risk and Compliance across the company. He is working with the business teams to consistently enhance and improve Humana’s performance.

In 2009, Joe began working in the Company’s Law Department, where he has since held several positions of increasing importance. In July 2017, he became the Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, a position he held until his election as Chief Legal Officer in February 2019.

Alan Wheatley, Segment President for Retail

Alan Wheatley oversees all operations in Humana Retail, including Medicare Advantage for Individuals, Medicare Supplements, Medicare for Groups, Medicaid for Individuals, and Long-Term Support Services. He is set to transition into an advisory capacity by the end of 2022.

Previously, he served as Senior Products’ Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the organization’s Prescription Drug Plan and Medicare Advantage initiatives and directing its Medicare Risk Adjustment team.

Humana Inc Leaders, Founders, and Executives at Glance

Humana leaders and executives are committed to enhancing the health of the communities and providing optimal wellness for its customers. And it continues to do so through innovation alongside listening to customer needs. Humana strives to make health care accessible to many communities it serves.