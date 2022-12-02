OceanSound Partners Leaders And Executives Team Members

With over 85 years of experience, OceanSound Partners leaders and executives understand the opportunities and challenges faced by growth-stage company managers. Read here to learn more about OceanSound Partners leaders and executives and how they successfully manage a starting but competent control equity company.

About OceanSound Partners

New York-based private equity firm OceanSounds Partners makes strategic investments in software, hardware, and service providers that service the government and large corporations. The company partners with the leaders of middle-market enterprises to support innovative expansion.

Who Owns OceanSound Partners ?

OceanSound Partners was established in 2019. Two former executives from Veritas Capital, Joe Benavides and Jeff Kelly, and a veteran of Blackstone Group, Ted Coons, helped establish the company. The corporation works closely with business owners, entrepreneurs, and top management. OceanSound allies with middle-market technology companies to achieve growth to its maximum potential.

OceanSound Partners Headquarters

OceanSound Partners’ headquarter and the office is at 320 Park Ave Fl 8, New York, New York, 10022, United States.

What Industries Do OceanSound Partners Serve?

OceanSound Partners invests in companies at a strategic or operational inflection point, providing them the capability to reposition their business and drive transformational growth

While working with the public sector and large entities, OceanSounds Partners aims to strengthen relationships with different firms and help them grow faster.

OceanSound Partners Leadership Team

Joe Benavides, Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Joe Benavides is currently serving as OceanSound Partner’s Managing Partner and Co-Founder. Before joining the company, he was an employee at Credit Suisse First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Benevides holds a Top-Secret government security clearance. A Top Secret clearance can be given to people who understand national security information. He also currently sits on the board of the Cuba Study Group.

Ted Coons, Partner and Co-Founder

Ted Coons is one of the partners that helped start OceanSound. Aside from OceanSound, he also worked as a General Partner at TCV. Deutsche Morgan Grenfell employed Coons after completing his studies and passing the highest government security clearance.

Jeff Kelly, Partner and Co-Founder

Jeff helped create OceanSound and served as a partner of the company. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Plandome Fire Department in Plandome, New York, and has a Top-Secret government security clearance.

Before his current position, he held the position of Principal at H.I.G. and Veritas Capital. Jeff started his career at Morgan Stanley and later became a Vice President in Goldman Sachs’ Leverage Finance Group.

Ariel Garcia, Partner

Ariel Garcia is the latest Partner of OceanSound after serving as ChyronHego’s CEO . He started as a board member in 2015 at ChyronHego and was soon appointed CEO in 2019. Garcia was also the Senior Principal at The Boston Consulting Group, Senior Operating Partner, and Head of Value Creation at Vector Capital. Ariel Garcia began his career at Accenture before moving into private equity in Latin America.

Ted Bumber, Chief Financial Officer

Ted Bumber is currently OceanSound’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Before joining the company in 2019, Bumber held the same position for InterMedia Partners. He also became the Vice President of Finance at Stonecourt Capital.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Ted Bumber has always been in the accounting field. He began his professional career with Ernst & Young in the New York Financial Services Office, where he was a part of the Assurance Advisory Business Services group.

TJ Kelly, Controller

TJ Kelly serves as the company’s Controller. Before coming to OceanSound in 2022, he worked as an Assistant Controller at Riverstone Holdings. Kelly has credentials as a CPA and a CAIA. He got his first job in the Fund Administration department of JP Morgan’s Alternative Investment Services Group.

Doug Milner, Executive Partner

Doug Milner works at OceanSound as an Executive Partner. Doug has spent his whole career working with industrial technology and services that use technology.

Before joining OceanSound, he used to be the CEO of Telular. He was a market leader in IoT and responsible for Telular’s growth and business strategy, which led to its sale to AMETEK.

Larry Sala, Executive Partner

Larry Sala works at OceanSound as an Executive Partner. At the same time, he serves as a board member at Carlisle Companies and BlackBox Biometrics.

Throughout his career, he worked in government and communications technology. He also joined Anaren in 1984 and assumed increasing responsibilities from the president in 1995, CEO in 1997, and board chairman in 2001.

Katherine Davey, Executive Assistant

Katherine has been a member of OceanSound for almost two years since April 2021 and has served as the company’s Executive Assistant. She previously worked in Sales at Roberto Cavalli, Lana Jewelry, and Jason Wu before joining Castle Hook Partners, where she also served as an executive assistant.

Emily Sucoff, Executive Assistant

In 2019, Emily became a member of OceanSound. Before holding a position at OceanSound, Emily was an executive assistant at Centerview Partners. Earlier in her career, she worked at TCV as an executive assistant for over four years.

OceanSound Partners has a handful of experienced principals and associates building market-leading companies.

Addison Nordin, Principal

Principal Parin Shah, Principal

Principal David Stein, Principal

Principal Jake Choi, Senior Associate

Senior Associate Elizabeth Maisel, Senior Associate

Senior Associate Roshni Gill, Associate

Associate Peter Manny, Associate

Associate Kavi Munjal, Associate

Associate Michael Rosmarin, Associate

A Fast-Growing Control-Equity Company