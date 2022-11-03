Top 10 Boeing Government Contracts in 2022

The Boeing Company is the world’s largest aerospace manufacturer developing airliners, integrated defense systems, and security and space systems. Recording a 7% growth to reach $62.3 billion in annual revenue as of 2021, the company ranks 60th in the Fortune 500 companies. Here are the top Boeing government contracts for the U.S. federal government in 2022.

1. SITR of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense System

Federal agency : Missile Defense Agency

: Missile Defense Agency Contract type : Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value : $5.02 billion

: $5.02 billion Contract period: 5 years (until August 31, 2027)

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) System to Boeing. The company is responsible for the system integration, test, and readiness (SITR) against potential ballistic missile attacks. The award also includes the GMD’s physical and logical integration of the Ballistic Missile Defense System elements and components for better national security.

MDA has issued an initial task order of $506.7 million and has obligations of $4.55 million in fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds. The contract started last September 1, with work occurring in Huntsville, Alabama.

2. Spares and repairs of the Navy Aviation Weapon Systems

Federal agency : U.S. Navy and foreign military sales clients

: U.S. Navy and foreign military sales clients Contract type : Basic ordering agreement (BOA)

: Basic ordering agreement (BOA) Value : $3.1 billion

: $3.1 billion Contract period: 5 years

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) of The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing with a Strategic Sustainment Solution (S-3) contract vehicle to conduct 194 repairs and 164 spares for F/A-18 and EA-18G flight control surfaces, refueling systems, airframe components, and support services. The contract is the most comprehensive and largest by NAVSUP WSS to date.

The sole-source contract also includes foreign military sales to Spain, Australia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Finland, and Switzerland and support to AV-8B/TAV8B. The Boeing Company of St. Louis, Missouri, is contracted for the BOA.

3. 15 orders of 5 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, data, subscriptions, and licenses

Federal agency : U.S. Air Force

: U.S. Air Force Contract type : Modification to contract/ Follow-on-contract

: Modification to contract/ Follow-on-contract Value : $2.21 billion

: $2.21 billion Contract period: 3 years (until November 30, 2025)

The U.S. Air Force has contracted Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security business for an additional 15 orders of aircraft data, subscriptions, and licenses for the World’s Most Advanced Multi-Mission Aerial Tanker . The follow-on contract is obligated to $147.54 million in fiscal 2021 and $2.07 billion in fiscal 2022 from aircraft procurement funds at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity for the award. Most of the work, including depot-level aircraft maintenance and equipment management, is completed at Boeing’s facility in Seattle, Washington.

4. Supply support for 228 MV-22B, CMV-22, and CV-22 Osprey aircraft components

Federal agency : U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force

: U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force Contract type : Performance-based logistics contract

: Performance-based logistics contract Value : $1.64 billion

: $1.64 billion Contract period: 4 years (until Dec. 2026)

The joint program of Boeing-Bell is responsible for the repair, replacement, required availability, configuration management, and inventory management of the Marine Corps’s 228 MV-22B, Navy’s CMV-22, and Air Force’s CV-22 Osprey. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support is the contracting activity for the contract.

The work for the contract is performed at Fort Worth, Texas up to 97% completion. The remaining 3% is conducted in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. The Boeing-Bell joint venture is awarded a $246.6 million initial delivery order and an additional $82.2 million for its work through December 2022.

5. Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program

Federal agency : U.S. Air Force

: U.S. Air Force Contract type : Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value : $975 million

: $975 million Contract period: 10 years (until July 31, 2032)

The Boeing Company is one of the five vendors, along with General Electric, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, to get awarded for the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program. Boeing’s contract is to be performed in St. Louis, Missouri.

The contract assigns companies to the development, technology maturation, and risk reduction activities for the program’s design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing, and weapon system integration. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the contracting activity for the program.

6. US to sell 4 orders of KC-46A Tankers to the Israeli Military

Federal agency : Department of Defense/ U.S. Air Force

: Department of Defense/ U.S. Air Force Contract type : Undefinitized contract action

: Undefinitized contract action Value : $927.49 million

: $927.49 million Contract period: 4 years (until December 31, 2026)

The Defense Department has awarded Boeing with foreign military sales for four orders of KC-46A aerial refuellers to Israel. The contract covers non-recurring engineering work for Remote Vision System 2.0 and Air Refueling Operator Station 2.0, including installation services, pre-delivery integrated logistics support, and technical publications.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the contracting activity for the procurement efforts. The sole-source acquisition contract has obligations of $886.24 million in foreign military sales funds at the time of award.

7. HCDS to Support Taiwan’s Coastal Defense

Federal agency : U.S. Navy

: U.S. Navy Contract type : Firm-fixed-price undefinitized order

: Firm-fixed-price undefinitized order Value : $498.31 million

: $498.31 million Contract period: 6 years (until December 2028)

The U.S. Navy awards Boeing to develop and produce Harpoon Coastal Defense System’s anti-ship system equipment to support Taiwans’ Coastal Defense. The contract covers the delivery of 100 Launcher Transporter Units, 25 Radar Units, and HCDS training equipment.

The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity and has obligations of $244.2 million at the time of award. The Boeing Company is to complete the contract in several locations across the U.S., including South Dakota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Minnesota, and Georgia.

8. 98 Boeing F-15J fighter jets to upgrade to Japan Super Interceptor standard

Federal agency : U.S. Air Force

: U.S. Air Force Contract type : Undefinitized contract action

: Undefinitized contract action Value : $471.31 million

: $471.31 million Contract period: 6 years (until December 2028)

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing to design and develop an integrated suite of aircraft systems and four weapon systems training for the modification of F-15 to Japan Super Interceptor standards. The contract’s work is set to complete in St. Louis, Missouri.

Boeing’s contract is awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The sole-source basis contract involves 100% foreign military sales to Japan and obligates $48.26 million in foreign military sales funds at the time of award.

9. Production and delivery of four MV-22B Osprey for the U.S. Marine Corps

Federal agency : U.S. Navy

: U.S. Navy Contract type : Modification to contract/ Follow-on-contract

: Modification to contract/ Follow-on-contract Value : $302.15 million

: $302.15 million Contract period: 3 years (until November 2025)

The Boeing-Bell joint venture is contracted to build four MV-22B tiltrotor aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps. The contract covers the production and delivery of the products, with the U.S. Navy awarding the total project amount through its fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds.

The joint venture is set to complete in several locations across the U.S., including Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity for the production and delivery service of the aircraft.

10. Providing F/A-18 Aircraft Consumable Parts

Federal agency : Defense Logistics Agency

: Defense Logistics Agency Contract type : Delivery order

: Delivery order Value : $278 million

: $278 million Contract period: 5 years (until August 8, 2027)

The Boeing Company in St. Louis, Missouri has been contracted to provide F/A-18 aircraft consumable parts for the Defense Logistics Agency. On top of the five-year base delivery order, the contract offers the option to extend for another five years.

The sole-source award is funded within the defense working budget from fiscal 2022 through 2027. Boeing’s contract is made against a 15-year basic ordering agreement for the F/A-18 aircraft component procurement.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is The Boeing Company?

Boeing is the biggest manufacturing exporter in the U.S., with customers in over 150 countries. While it is best known for its commercial airplanes, the company is also a defense contractor for the U.S. federal government.

With its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Boeing employs over 141,000 across the United States. Boeing and its business units also operate a diverse and inclusive global workforce in over 65 countries. Heading Boeing Intelligence and Analytics is Roxanne Wood, who has served as the Chief Executive Officer and President since 2019.

Is Boeing a U.S. defense contractor?

The Boeing Company is one of the top defense contractors for U.S. federal agencies. The company’s largest federal agency customer is the Department of Defense (DoD), delivering advanced technologies, data operations, systems integration, and maintenance.

Other federal agency customers of Boeing include the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the U.S. Air Force (USAF), the U.S. Army, and other branches of the U.S. military.

What does Boeing make for the military?

Boeing develops tactical and airlift aircraft, missiles, unmanned airborne systems, surveillance, and engagement technologies. Here are a few software, systems, and infrastructure that the company developed for the U.S. military.

737 Airborne Early Warning and Control , providing airborne surveillance, battle management, and more

, providing airborne surveillance, battle management, and more P-8A Poseidon , improving anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine capabilities of the U.S. Navy

, improving anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine capabilities of the U.S. Navy C-17 Globemaster III , delivering airlift aircraft for strategic worldwide operations and relief missions

, delivering airlift aircraft for strategic worldwide operations and relief missions V-22 Osprey , enhancing mobility with a helicopter’s vertical performance and wing aircraft’s speed

, enhancing mobility with a helicopter’s vertical performance and wing aircraft’s speed Reconnaissance Helicopter , featuring mission configuration for international defense forces

, featuring mission configuration for international defense forces F-15E Strike Eagle , serving as the backbone of the U.S Air Force operations worldwide

, serving as the backbone of the U.S Air Force operations worldwide Harpoon Block II , offering autonomous capability as the world’s premier anti-ship missile system

, offering autonomous capability as the world’s premier anti-ship missile system ScanEagle, providing military customers with intelligence and reconnaissance (ISR) data

What government contracts does Boeing have?

Boeing has an extensive global portfolio of services for engineering, digital analytics, supply chain, and training support. The public can trust the company with their taxpayer dollars with its 107 years of experience working with governments and private companies worldwide.

In 2022, The Boeing Company delivered several Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, General Services Administration (GSA) schedules, and Department of Defense (DOD) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Consortia.

Boeing: “Safety, Quality, and Integrity”

Boeing government contracts are built and maintained according to the company’s core values of safety, quality, and integrity. The company has worked with federal, national, and local governments for more than a century, giving the trust and confidence to deliver innovative software, programs, systems, and services.