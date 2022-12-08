Top 10 Honeywell Government Contracts

More than a century after its founding, Honeywell International Inc. has developed innovative technologies that improve people’s lives and ensure their safety in aerospace, fire protection, and security.

Consistently providing excellent performance, the federal government contracted Honeywell in various development and research projects. Want to know more about Honeywell government contracts? Read on and discover the top ten Honeywell government contracts.

1. DOE Oak Ridge Site Cleanup Services, $8.3B

AECOM Energy & Construction, Inc., Jacobs Technology Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. have won a 10-year contract worth $8.3 billion to form a limited liability company called United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR). The United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC aims to help the Department of Energy (DOE) Oak Ridge Reservation in Tennessee in its mission to clean up the environment.

Under the terms of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC will help the DOE achieve maximum results within the allotted period through the accelerated cleanup of high-risk areas..

ORRCC Contractor will be responsible for the following activities:

Environmental Management Disposal Facility design, construction, and operation of the new on-site disposal facility

Surveillance and operational assistance

Multiple EM operational and non-operational facilities’ maintenances

Central and project services’ core functions support

Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) environmental cleanup and remedial actions

2. U.S. Air Force Navigation Systems Support, $3.5B

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a 15-year, up to $3.5 billion contract to Honeywell Inc. of Clearwater. Under this contract, Honeywell will manufacture and support embedded navigation systems for the United States Air Force and export them to other countries. The completion of the Clearwater, Florida, work is anticipated by the end of 2035.

3. U.S. Army Chinook Helicopter Engines Production, $476M

Honeywell International received a $476 million firm-fixed-price contract to supply T55 turboshaft engines. The military branch also buys electronic control units and installation kits from Honeywell.

The T55 engine provides 4,800 shaft horsepower and propels Chinook military cargo helicopters at up to 196 mph. By December 31, 2023, DOD anticipates finishing the contract work.

4. U.S. Army Total Integrated Engine Revitalization Automotive Gas Turbine, $119M

On July 6, 2018, Total Integrated Engine Revitalization Automotive Gas Turbine hardware from Honeywell International was the subject of a modification contract worth $119 million. This contract is meant to address the requirements of production at the Anniston Army Depot and the Total Integrated Engine Revitalization program field repair site.

All work and operations under this contract took place in Honeywell Phoenix, Arizona’s headquarters, until March 29, 2021. This agreement was made possible by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Warren, Michigan.

5. Defense Logistics Agency F/A-18 Aircraft Support, $77M

Honeywell International in Tempe, Arizona, has received a three-year contract worth an estimated $77 million from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation. This fixed price modification contract is for an extra three years of pricing to support the F/A-18 aircraft. There are no options available during this three-year term.

The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was responsible for detailing the project’s requirements, which ended last October 29, 2022.

6. U.S. Army Engine Restoration And Hardware Services, $70M

Honeywell International received a $70 million modification contract for total integrated engine revitalization hardware services. DOD released the contract on April 30, 2019, ending on June 30, 2021. All the work operations took place in Phoenix, Arizona. U.S. Army Contracting Command in Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity for this agreement.

7. U.S. Air Force Space Enterprise Technologies Research Options, $11.6M

Honeywell receives an $11.6 million contract to provide more research opportunities for Space Enterprise Technologies. The contractor must also execute back-end pillar fabrication trials, evaluations, and process development.

The completion date for the work to be done in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is April 14, 2022.

8. U.S. Air Force C5 Super Galaxy CNSS/ATM Production, $10M

Honeywell Canada, represented by Canadian Commercial Corporation , has won a $10 million firm-fixed-price contract for C5 Super Galaxy CNSS/ATM production. This contract includes support services such as:

Satellite communication kits

Interim contractor support

Initial spares and data

Program management

This contract’s activities occurred in Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, and ended on October 30, 2019. This agreement was settled in the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

9. U.S. Navy SRHM Equipment Upgrades, $10M

Under a basic ordering agreement, Honeywell International Inc. received a job order for strategic radiation-hardened microelectronics (SRHM) equipment upgrades. This firm-fixed-price contract has a budget of an estimated $10 million.

Defense Production Act Title III funds will be spent when they are given until the end of the fiscal year 2022. All work operations will take place in Honeywell’s Minneapolis, Minnesota headquarters until April 2024.

10. U.S. Air Force Repair, Overhaul, And Engineering services, $7.5M

Honeywell International Inc. received a modification with a firm-fixed-price contract worth $7.5 million from the U.S. Air Force. Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, Hill Air Force Base in Utah, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma contribute to this project.

The contract is an enterprise-level strategic agreement to provide engineering and highly specialized repair services for test equipment, units, and other components. The operation will occur at various sites around the United States until July 18, 2025.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell was an early innovator in automation control and is now widely regarded as a leading producer of advanced chemicals and materials. The company has offices worldwide, but its main office is in Charlotte, North Carolina. Darius Adamczyk leads Honeywell’s executive team as the company CEO. By 1998, the company had 83 wholly-owned subsidiaries and 13 joint ventures operating in 95 countries.

Honeywell International’s business sectors are known for aviation, building technologies, performance materials and technology, and safety and productivity solutions.

Government Contracting With Honeywell International

For almost 30 years, Honeywell has been a trusted partner to government agencies worldwide. Honeywell provides systems definition, design, and overall logistics management for various uses. It also includes military deployment operations and ongoing support for essential public services.