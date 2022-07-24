Top 10 Lockheed Military Contracts

Companies who are under the Department of Defense (DoD) is expected to provide security. Armed guarding convoys and installations, life support for troops in the field, intelligence gathering, and training of local security forces are all everyday responsibilities of military contractors.

In this article, we compiled the ten notable military contracts of Lockheed Martin. We also included the information you need to know from the company and the simple steps on how to be a military contractor.

What is a government military contractor?

A military contractor is a military professional who provides a wide range of services to private businesses and government agencies. In war zones, this can entail providing security for government officials and embassies as well as arranging the transportation of military supplies.

Military and intelligence departments of the government rely on defense contractors to supply them with goods and services. Aerial vehicles, ships, weapons, and electronic systems for military or civilian use are typical products. At the same time, logistical support, technical assistance and training, communications support, and engineering support in collaboration with the government are examples of services.

Lockheed Martin Corp. overview

Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a well-known global security and aerospace firm. Approximately 114,000 people work for Lockheed Martin worldwide, and the company specializes in high-tech system research, design, development, production, integration, and maintenance.

It is the goal of Lockheed Martin to assist its clients in keeping their people safe by resolving challenging issues and making advances in science and technology.

The DoD accounts for half of the company’s annual revenue. The DOE and NASA (NASA) are among the company’s many clients. The corporation was formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta Corporation. The company makes all fire-control systems, radars, and other components of the Aegis Combat System, which tracks and coordinates missile defense against enemy targets.

Does Lockheed Martin have government contracts?

Government contracts accounted for 70% of Lockheed Martin’s total revenue of $53 billion. Lockheed Martin topped the list of defense contract beneficiaries in 2020’s fiscal year, topping Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Boeing as the most prominent competitors.

Today, Lockheed Martin remains the leading military contractor for the United States. Here are the best ten Lockheed Martin military contracts:

Army Black Hawk Deal

The Army Black Hawk Deal contract is one of the Army Aviation’s mission-critical vehicles. Sikorsky Aircraft has been producing Black Hawk helicopters for the United States since the 1960s.

Over five years, the U.S. Army has contracted Sikorsky Aircraft to produce 120 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters worth $2.3 billion. With the option to purchase 135 more aircraft, the contract may be worth up to $4.4 billion.

With the enhanced weapon system for Black Hawk helicopters from Lockheed Martin, pilots can use forward-firing guns, rockets, and laser-designated AGMs to engage static or moving targets.

C-130J Super Hercules Multiyear II

The Department of Defense awarded the Multiyear contract for the first 32 aircraft with more than $1 billion in financing. The total contract, valued at $5.3 billion, includes 30 MC-130Js, 13 HC-130Js, and 29 C-130J-30s for the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Marine Corps (six KC-130Js). In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard has the option to purchase five HC-130Js through this arrangement. This deal calls for aircraft delivery over five years, starting in 2016.

Lockheed Martin can provide C-130J Super Hercules, a military transport plane with four engines. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules upgraded to new machines, avionics, and other systems in the C-130J. In March 2022, 26 operators in 22 countries received 500 C-130J aircraft. The only C-130 Hercules currently in production is the C-130J, the newest and most advanced type.

Army TADSS Maintenance Program (ATMP)

ATMP delivers training services directly supported by the Army. ATMP Contract can be a single award based on market research, cost analysis, and mission requirements. It’s a seven-year, $3.53 billion deal to maintain more than 300,000 fielded TADSS. It includes live-fire range and sensor equipment for the U.S. Army.

Maintainers can use advanced management information technology mobile devices to track and maintain a wide range of training systems more efficiently and effectively using ATMP.

Air Commando Training and Support (ACTS)

Air Commando Training and Support (ACTS) is a new contract with the United States Air Force (USAF). The AFSOC ACTS program will provide aircrew training, mission rehearsal, and training capabilities that are disseminated and networked to USAF special operations.

Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has awarded a contract for comprehensive training support services, including schoolhouse operations for various crew positions across multiple mission design series aircraft and aircrew training. The deal is worth up to $470 million for eight years and is expected to renew after.

Lockheed Martin aims to provide the modern warfighter with a realistic, concurrent, resilient, and cost-effective training solution through the ACTS program. The two organizations have forged a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship.

CCTT M3 contract

U.S. Army awards Close Combat Tactical Trainer (CCTT)Manned Module Modernization (M3) to Lockheed.

Hundreds of Army’s tactical vehicle fleet simulators will refurbish worldwide. Up to $356 million allocates for modernizing training while also boosting its long-term viability to meet future Army training needs and systems development demands. All aspects of military operations are integrated into this system, which immerses soldiers in real-world fighting scenarios via computer-based simulations.

Electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems (eCASS)

Air support is impossible without ground support. As long as a Sailor takes to the skies, eCASS will verify that the plane is combat-ready with every flight for the next three decades.

A $500 million deal with the U.S. Navy calls for producing and delivering over 200 eCASS to improve aircraft readiness. eCASS is used by sailors on land and at sea to troubleshoot and repair aircraft electronics, allowing them to return aircraft like the F/A-18 and E-2D to service quickly.

Naval Aviation Enterprise avionics repairs are handled by eCASS. Equipment may be returned to operational readiness quickly and efficiently through automated testing at sea and on land. 550 Test Program Sets, which support 750 avionic components, are preserved because of their compatibility with existing CASS stations in the Navy.

ECASS helps Lockheed Martin to provide reliable and capable avionics support. It doesn’t matter if combat-ready planes are launched from ships or the shore, thanks to eCASS’s reliable ground assistance.

Production Services for Counterfire Radar

Lockheed Martin is a leading manufacturer of airplanes and a pioneer in developing radar systems. For the full-rate manufacture of AN/TPQ-53 radar systems, Lockheed Martin secured a $3.3 billion deal last April.

The Maryland-based DoD contractor will produce AN/TPQ-53 radar systems, offer essential spare parts and support services, and help deploy these systems for numerous customers.

Radar systems like the AN/TPQ-53 have been protecting American troops since 2010 by providing surveillance, rocket and artillery detection, unmanned aerial system identification and tracking, and other defense capabilities.

Anti-tank contract for Javelin

The U.S. Army has awarded the Javelin Joint Venture $309 million in contracts for producing Javelin missiles and supporting equipment and services. Javelin missiles have been ordered by international purchasers, including Norway, Albania, Latvia, and Thailand, as part of the current Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act.

It was developed and manufactured by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Lockheed Martin. Once the anti-tank guided missile system is fired, it can be left alone for up to four kilometers in ordinary operational settings.

Modernization IDIQ for the Air Force F-22

The U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a $10.9 billion government contract as part of the DoD’s modernization program. F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft will be updated and maintained by a Maryland-based defense firm as part of this deal.

Additional hardware kits, upgrades to the aircraft’s systems, and hardware and software repairs will be provided by Lockheed Martin. Under the Advanced Raptor Enhancement & Sustainment (ARES) program, the DoD contractor will also provide logistics assistance.

The Air Force chose Lockheed Military to produce the F-22 Raptor, the nation’s most advanced fighter aircraft. The DoD’s air-to-air and ground-to-air missions depend on this superior fighter aircraft. The F-22 Raptor’s warfighting qualities are unequaled by any known or anticipated fighter aircraft.

Design and Develop GPS Satellites Contract

With a $7.2 billion contract to develop GPS satellites, Lockheed Martin is not surprised to win a $582 million contract to modernize the GPS Block IIR/IIR-M/III and IIIF constellations, respectively.

Lockheed Martin will design and build GPS Block IIR/IIR-M/III/IIIF satellites. Anomaly detection and resolution, cyber security, data collecting, and program administration are all included in the contract.

The new GPS constellation is meant to provide the best possible outcomes for the future. Lockheed Martin designed these satellites to increase their accuracy to improve civilian communication. In addition, these new GPS constellations have been designed to support future technological advancements.

Is Lockheed Martin the largest defense contractor?

Government spending and technology have transformed the global army economy. A military contractor supplies equipment or services to a government’s military or intelligence sector.

A defense contractor’s services can include logistics, technical assistance and training, communications support, and engineering support in partnership with the government.

The statistics show the top 20 defense contractors in F.Y. 2019. Approximately $47.07 billion in U.S. contracts were awarded to Lockheed Martin in 2019.

Lockheed Martin and its federal government contracts rank number one in the F.Y. 2021 Top 100 defense contractors. Lockheed Martin also dominates the F.Y. 2022 ranking for a top DoDcontractor with $40.2B obligations.

How Register your company as a DoD contractor?

Any company’s growth and development can benefit from becoming a prime contractor. Regardless of the size of your company, you can still compete for military contracts.

Being a contractor is an important milestone for many firms. Here are the simple steps to obtaining federal contracts and becoming a successful contractor in the DoD.

Verify business eligibility. Small enterprises are defined in two ways: by revenue and the number of employees they employ. You should identify your company according to the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Section and industry classifications use NAICS codes, which are six-digit numbers.

You can find the NAICS codes and descriptions on the National Technical Information Services website. The Small Business Administration’s size guidelines tool can help you assess if your firm falls inside the definition of a small business.

When applying for SBA financing, you must meet the SBA’s size threshold for your industry and operate profitably for the benefit of the public based in the United States.

Complete the requirements. The federal government purchasing and contracting agents can recognize your business quickly if you already have all of the following codes and certifications:

NAICS codes

Data Universal Numbering System Number (DUNS)

Federal Tax Identification Number (TIN or EIN)

Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) codes

Product Service Codes

Federal Supply Classification codes

Submit your company information to the SAM registry. For federal government procurement, the System Award Management (SAM) database is the place to look for suppliers of products and services. A SAM registration, also known as “self-certification,” is needed for all prospective suppliers under the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR).

Before your company gets any government contract, basic agreement, basic ordering arrangement, or blanket purchase agreement, it must complete the SAM registration process.

In the SAM registration procedure, you can enter your business’ size, socio-economic status, and all solicitation terms and certifications necessary by the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). The Offeror’s Representations and Certifications – Commercial Items section of the FAR explains these certifications.

Businesses and companies with federal agencies can use SAM registration as a marketing tool. For federal agencies seeking new vendors, an extensive array of criteria, such as products and services offered, size, location, expertise, and ownership, are routinely searched in the SAM database.

Observe procurement notices and announcements. Learn how to recognize the opportunities that are relevant to your company. Once you uncover a potential opportunity, you can either sign up as a vendor or keep it on your list of options.

One of the biggest obstacles is finding the right chances. Search for long-term acquisition plans to learn about fresh opportunities as early as feasible. The Long Range Acquisition Estimate of the United States Air Force website is a good illustration.