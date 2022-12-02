Top General Dynamics Government Contracts in 2022

General Dynamic is an aerospace and defense company focusing on four business groups: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. Since its incorporation in 1952, the company has been receiving contract awards from the federal government, requiring manufactured and developed tanks, missiles, submarines, and electronics for the U.S. military. Let’s look at the top General Dynamics Government contracts for the federal government in 2022.

1. DHA Awarded Multiple IDIQ for Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development

Contracting activity: Defense Health Agency

Defense Health Agency Contract type: Multiple awards, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

Multiple awards, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value: $10 billion

$10 billion Contract date: May 16, 2022

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a unit of General Dynamics, is one of the 56 companies awarded to provide services and technologies for Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development . As the contracting activity for the awards, the Defense Health Agency Professional Services in Falls Church, Virginia, uses the contracting vehicle for military medical research and development services and technologies across the federal agency’s R&D initiatives.

The contracts have a five-year base period with an expected ordering period end date of June 19, 2027, plus a five-year option with an ordering end period of June 19, 2032. Project locations and funding vary on the task order dependent, but a minimum guarantee of $2,500 is provided.

2. ACC Signs Contracts to Deliver Vehicle Production Requirements for PEO GCS

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $1.61 billion

$1.61 billion Contract date: September 22, 2022

General Dynamics Land Systems and nine other contractors are awarded a contract to deliver requirements of vehicle production for the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems (POE GCS). The systems enhance the land capabilities of the U.S. Army with combat infrastructure and ground mobility.

The five-year contract awards have an estimated completion date of September 22, 2027, and are solicited among ten received bids. Funding and work locations vary depending on the order. The U.S. Army Contracting Command in Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, serves as the project’s contracting activity.

3. NAVSEA Finalizes a Deal for Maintenance and Modernization of Non-Nuclear Navy Ships in Norfolk, Virginia

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Multiple award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

Multiple award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value: $977.41 million

$977.41 million Contract date: January 6, 2022

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) and five other contractors are awarded two contracts for the modernization and maintenance of non-nuclear ships of the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Virginia. The contract worth $639.80 million modernizes the surface combatant-class ships (CG and DDG), while the contract worth $337.61 million modernizes amphibious-class ships (LHA, LHD, LPD, and LSD).

The awards include the Chief of Naval Operations’ scheduled docking and non-docking and maintenance in the port of Norfolk, where the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center administers the project. Both contracts have an ordering period of five years, with an estimated completion date of January 2027. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., serves as the contracting activity for both awards.

4. AFICC Contracts for IT and Enterprise Networks to Overseas Air Force Personnel

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Contract type: Single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

Single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value: $908 million

$908 million Contract date: July 14, 2022

General Dynamics Mission Systems has won a single award IDIQ to provide information technology and enterprise network services to U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in Europe and Africa. The contract includes the procurement of IT support services, voice and information systems, network control center support, and cyber readiness.

The award commences in various locations worldwide, including Germany, Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and other European locations. The expected completion date of the contract is on July 13, 2027, with a three-year ordering option end date of July 13, 2030, and a performance order level until July 13, 2032.

5. NAVSEA Follows On The Contract for The Design and Construction of Replenishment Oilers

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Modification to the previously awarded contract

Modification to the previously awarded contract Value: $890 million

$890 million Contract date: August 4, 2022

General Dynamics NASSCO is set to continue the previously awarded contract to design and construct fleet replenishment oiler and mobile landing platforms. The contract covers the construction and improvement services of T-AO 211 and 212 oilers, which supply fuel to the U.S. Navy ships and fighter jets loaded in aircraft carriers.

Project work commences in California, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Mexico. The expected completion date for the project is by June 2027. As the contracting activity, the Naval Sea Systems Command is obligated to the total contract amount of $980 million from the fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion funds.

6. NAVSEA Follows On The Contract for The Design and Construction Procurement of The Expeditionary Sea Base

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Modification to the previously awarded contract

Modification to the previously awarded contract Value: $535.02 million

$535.02 million Contract date: August 4, 2022

General Dynamics NASSCO is tasked to continue the contract for the procurement and detail design and construction for Expeditionary Sea Base 8 (ESB) . Work commences in California, Virginia, Texas, Mexico, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Mexico, Turkey, and other locations worldwide. The contract has an expected completion date of March 2026.

Funding of $535.02 million comes from the fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion funds of the U.S. Navy, obligated at the time of the award. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., serves as the contracting activity for the awards.

7. NAVSEA Follows On the Contract for Lead Yard Support, Development Studies, and Detail Design

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Modification to the previously awarded contract

Modification to the previously awarded contract Value: $532.92 million

$532.92 million Contract date: October 3, 2022

The Naval Sea Systems Command tasks the General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation to continue the contract for lead-yard support, design efforts, and development studies of Virginia-class attack submarines . The contract’s scope includes preliminary and components, system design, integration, testing, logistics, and production engineering.

Work commences in Connecticut and Virginia, with an expected completion date of October 2023. Funding comes from different funds of the U.S. Navy, including research, development, test, and evaluation of fiscal 2022 and shipbuilding and conversion of fiscal 2019-2022. A total of $96.76 million is obligated at the time of the award.

8. DLA Contracts To Provide Multiple Items Used for Army Ground Vehicles

Contracting activity: Defense Logistics Agency and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio

Defense Logistics Agency and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio Contract type: Modification to firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract

Modification to firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract Value: $414.77 million

$414.77 million Contract date: September 19, 2022

General Dynamics Land Systems is responsible for delivering a family of light armored vehicles , Abrams main battle tanks, the Stryker family of vehicles, Buffalo and Cougar mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, and RG-31 armored vehicles for the U.S. Army.

The contract has a five-year performance period with a four-year option, scheduled for completion by September 28, 2029. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime funded the project from the Army working capital funds from fiscal 2022-2027.

9. ACC Contracts to Load, Assemble, and Package High-Explosive Mortar Cartridges

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $372.59 million

$372.59 million Contract date: August 23, 2022

The U.S. Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, contracted General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to work with Day and Zimmermann to load, assemble, and package high-explosive mortar cartridges . Work and funding vary per order, with a completion date of August 18, 2027. The contracts are chosen among three bids.

10. SDA Awards Contract to Deliver O&I Segment for the National Defense Space Architecture

Contracting activity: Special Development Agency

Special Development Agency Value: $324.52 million

$324.52 million Contract date: May 26, 2022

General Dynamics Mission Systems is responsible for establishing the ground Operations and Integration (O&I) segment for the National Defense Space Architecture . The contract totaled $324.52 million, inclusive of the $162,954,122 in base amount and $161,562,491 in options amount. The contract includes the design, development, integration, verification, and delivery of integrated mission operations and activities.

Funding comes from the defense-wide research, development, test, and evaluation funds from fiscal 2022. The Space Development Agency in Washington, D.C., serves as the contracting activity for the award.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is General Dynamics?

General Dynamics Corporation is one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense manufacturers. It manages a range of portfolio products and services, including business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, IT and C4ISR solutions, and shipbuilding and repair.

Heading General Dynamics is Phebe N. Novakovic as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer . She leads a workforce consisting of 100,000 employees across the United States, assuming leadership in the company’s 63 locations worldwide. General Dynamics’ corporate headquarters is located in Reston, Virginia, with regional offices in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, and Texas.

What does General Dynamics make for the federal government?

General Dynamics is a trusted contractor for the federal government. The company works with different government agencies, such as the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency, and all branches of the U.S. military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force, among others.

Guiding The Company With The Ethos Of Transparency, Honesty, Alignment, and Trust

General Dynamics government contracts have benefitted the federal government with advanced defense and aerospace systems. The company’s ethos of transparency, honesty, trust, and alignment has delivered its promises of relentless improvements and top-notch quality products to government and private customers.