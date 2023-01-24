TriWest Healthcare Alliance Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?

Photo by wavebreakmedia from Shutterstock.com

TriWest Healthcare Alliance is an American health insurance company serving the healthcare needs of the country’s Veterans and military communities by making them accessible and affordable. The company partners with the Department of Veterans Affairs and acts as a third-party administrator assisting the veteran community through implementing community care programs. Meet the TriWest Healthcare Alliance leaders, founders, and executives here!

About TriWest Healthcare Alliance

TriWest Healthcare Alliance is the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) third-party administrator for community care network (CCN) regions 4 and 5. CCN includes all states and territories with a set of regional boundaries that meet the state borders to provide access to care. It helps the VA to establish regional networks of trusted and reliable healthcare professionals.

Where Is the TriWest Healthcare Alliance Headquarters?

Triwest Healthcare Alliance headquarters is in Phoenix, Arizona.

What Industries Does TriWest Healthcare Alliance Serve?

Since TriWest Healthcare Alliance’s founding in 1996, it has made history by serving the veteran and military communities’ healthcare needs,

How Many Employees Does TriWest have?

TriWest Healthcare Alliance has over 3500 employees helping the company serve its mission.

Who Runs Triwest Healthcare Alliance?

David J. McIntyre, Jr. leads Triwest Healthcare Alliance. He is the company’s president and chief executive officer.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance Leaders, Founders, and Executives

Here is a list of the TriWest Healthcare Alliance’s key executives and founders.

Founders of TriWest Healthcare Alliance

In 1996, David McIntyre co-founded TriWest Healthcare Alliance with university health systems and nonprofit health plans with an initial mission to serve the Defense Department with its TRICARE contract in Regions 7 and 8.

David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

David McIntyre, Jr., is the President and Chief Executive Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance. He co-founded TriWest in 1996. Since then, he has been leading the company and making sure to act out its mission of helping the federal government attend to the healthcare needs of the people who serve the country in uniform and their families.

McIntyre has over three decades of experience bringing success and accomplishment to business development, national healthcare policy development, and private and government leadership.

James Griffith, Chief Network and Administrative Officer

James Griffith is TriWest Healthcare Alliance’s Chief Network and Administrative Officer, a position he has held since rejoining TriWest in December 2015. He is responsible for the company’s organizational effectiveness and operational improvements. Mr. Griffith is a leader with more than 20 years of experience driving corporate value.

His management career is built on improving and growing exceptional business organizations through fiscal responsibility, service excellence, and technology innovation. Before joining TriWest Healthcare Alliance in 2002, he had taken on high-profile leadership roles in corporations undergoing different phases, from start-up to maturity.

Donna Hoffmeier, Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications and Advocacy

Donna Hoffmeier is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications and Advocacy at TriWest Healthcare Alliance, a position she has held since December 2016. She is a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 30 years of experience and achievements in serving the public and private sectors as a senior executive, such as leading organizations supporting VA initiatives.

Hoffmeier is responsible for enhancing the veterans’ experience under Community Care programs and informing the Members of Congress on how care in the community works and areas for improvement.

Elizabeth Kinsley, Chief Financial Officer

Elizabeth Kinsley is the Chief Financial Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance. She is responsible for the company’s information technology, data management, accounting, facilities, tax, and claims.

Ms. Kinsley has more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting. Before becoming the chief financial officer, she served as the Senior Vice President of Finance. She joined TriWest Healthcare Alliance in 1998. In 2019, Ms. Kinsley was awarded CFO of the Year by Finance Executives International in Arizona.

Jeanne Ong, Vice President, Human Capital

Jeanne Ong is the Vice President of Human Capital at TriWest Healthcare Alliance. She is responsible for leading a team of Human Capital professionals in training, employee relations, recruitment, benefits, leadership development, and compensation. Her organization works with leaders and their teams in the company to adapt to the changing requirements to meet contract standards.

Ms. Ong has over 20 years of experience in Human Capital, having previously served as an HR manager and recruiter. She is a human resources leader with a track record of leading talented teams to deliver tactical and strategic solutions to support the company’s objectives.

James L. Robbins, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Jamie Robins is the Chief Medical Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance. He is responsible for the company’s telemedicine, medical management, clinical quality, and behavioral health. Mr. Robins has 23 years of experience as a healthcare executive, where he led and managed organizations from small hospitals in rural areas to regional corporate healthcare organizations.

He has an extensive background as a care provider, where he worked for 31 years in the VA system and private practice. Mr. Robins joined TriWest Healthcare Alliance in April 2016 as a Medical Director.

Julie A. Townsend, Chief Planning and Implementation Officer

Julie Townsend is the Chief Planning and Implementation Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance, a position she has held since December 2018. She is responsible for the company’s strategic and operational planning activities, performance and quality of improvement programs, business development, and market research.

Ms. Townsend has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare administration, where she owned and managed a consulting company that served over 30 clients, including TriWest. She joined TriWest in 2001 as a Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance: “Serving the Nation’s Veterans and Military Community”

TriWest Healthcare Alliance is one of the top medical government contractors in the United States. The TriWest leaders and executives are dedicated to providing comprehensive benefit programs that meet the needs of our veterans, service members, and their families. These include dental, life insurance, vision, tuition reimbursement, retirement planning, and more.