What Are the Top Fluor Government Contracts?

Fluor Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational conglomerate providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company’s capital projects for government clients include utilities, munitions storage facilities, and infrastructure, primarily focused on the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Energy.

As a leading federal government contractor, its government business size has had significant growth in the past years. Know the top Fluor government contracts here!

1. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Management and Operation of Nuclear Security Facilities Contract, $28 Billion

Year: 2021

2021 Federal Agency: Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration

Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration Contract type: Cost-plus-award-fee

Cost-plus-award-fee Contract duration: Five-year base and five, one-year option performance periods

In November 2021, Amentum and Fluor Corporation’s joint venture, Nuclear Production One (NPO), LLC, secured a potential $28 billion contract from the U.S. Department of Energy. The joint venture will support NNSA’s nuclear security facilities, Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee. Aside from fulfilling all operational and management responsibilities at the two sites, NPO will support other NNSA offices, including the following:

Naval Reactors

Emergency Operations

Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation

Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation

Defense Nuclear Security

Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations

2. U.S. Department of Energy’s Fluor-Led Savannah River Site Management and Operating Contract Extension, $4.5 Billion

Year: 2022

2022 Federal Agency: Department of Energy

Department of Energy Contract duration: 4 years with a 1-year option

In September 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy extended the contract of Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC (SRNS) management and operation at the Savannah River in South Carolina. Fluor will continue accelerating the program objectives while lowering costs. The contract is worth $4.5 billion, with a total reimbursable amount of $12 billion for five years.

The work under the contract includes the cleanup of legacy materials, facilities, and remaining Cold War waste and environmental management. The Savannah River Site’s K Area Complex nuclear material management facility also houses and maintains nuclear weapons and processes and stores nuclear materials for the U.S. nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

3. Department of Energy’s Deactivation, Decommissioning, and Removal (DD&R) of Facilities, Waste Management, and Program Support Contract, $3 Billion

Year: 2020

2020 Federal agency: Department of Energy

Department of Energy Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract duration: 10 years

In July 2020, Fluor Federal, Inc. (Greenville, SC) was one of the selected awardees of the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management. The 10-year contract with a maximum worth of $3 billion includes providing nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning, and Removal (DD&R) services to help address excess legal facilities in the Environmental Management (EM) complex. The support is also open to the following:

Office of Naval Reactors

National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)

Office of Science

Other DOE offices and government agencies needing EM assistance to fulfill their DD&R requirements

4. Department of Defense’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract, $1.8 Billion

Year: 2020

2020 Federal agency: Department of Defense

Department of Defense Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed fee

In March 2020, Fluor Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary, Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC, received a $1.8 billion contract for modification of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. This contract modified Fluor’s previously awarded contract, originally issued in July 2018.

Fluor previously received a $1.2 billion contract from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command and the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration for the nuclear propulsion project at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. The Navy did not announce when the contract would end and what additional work may be included beyond the original contract.

5. U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site Deactivation and Remediation Contract, $1.5 Billion

Year: 2017

2017 Federal Agency: Department of Energy

Department of Energy Contract duration: 10 years (5-year base term, followed by 3-year and 2-year option periods)

In May 2017, the U.S. Energy Department selected the joint venture (JV) of Fluor Corporation, CH2M, and BWX Technologies, named Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. The team leads the Paducah Deactivation and Remediation (D&R) Contract at Kentucky’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

The 10-year potential contract worth $1.5 billion requires the joint venture to decommission 650 properties, buildings, and structures at the uranium processing plant. Work also includes optimizing maintenance and surveillance costs for added deactivation, remediation, and stabilization activities to eliminate risk and future demolition expenses.

Fluor has been working at the Paducah site for the past three years and has made facilities safer by removing hazardous and radioactive materials while improving infrastructure. The 1400-hectare was developed in the 1950s. It has been a part of the U.S.’s nuclear weapons that started processing uranium for nuclear weapons and military reactors in 2013.

6. U.S. Navy’s Submarine Powering Nuclear Propulsion Systems Contract, $1.12 Billion

Year: 2020

2020 Federal agency: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed fee modification

Cost-plus-fixed fee modification Contract duration: 1 year

In October 2020, Fluor Marine Propulsion subsidiary won a $1.2 billion contract award from the U.S. Navy to produce submarine-powering propulsion systems. About half of the work will takes place at the River Road complex, while the remainder will be at Fluor Marine Propulsion plants in Pittsburgh, PA, Schenectady, NY, and Idaho Falls.

This is a part of an option from its previous Naval Nuclear Laboratory contract award worth $13 billion in July 2018. The project is expected to finish by September 2021. The contract’s scope includes the following:

Work on naval nuclear propulsion technology

Research, maintenance, design, construction, operation, and testing

Full support to the U.S. aircraft carrier fleet operation

7. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Power Restoration in Puerto Rico Second Contract, $831 Million

Year: 2017

2017 Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Time and materials contract

Time and materials contract Contract duration: 3 months

In December 2017, Fluor Enterprises, Greenville, won an $831 million contract award from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in coordination with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center. This is the second contract following the previous task order worth $240 million awarded on October 16, 2017.

The work includes supporting the restoration of Puerto Rico’s power grid, repair of transmission and distribution lines, evaluation, recommissioning, and re-energization of switching stations and substations. Formed partnerships were among USACE, Puerto Rico Power Authority, FEMA, and DOE to ensure the project’s reliability and safety to the citizens. The project is expected to finish by February 28, 2018.

8. DOE’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve Contract, $697 Million

Year: 2013

2013 Federal agency: Department of Energy

Department of Energy Contract duration: 10 years (5-year base term with an option of additional 5-year extension)

In September 2013, Fluor Federal Petroleum Operations received a $697 million contract from the U.S. Department of Energy. Under the contract, Fluor will manage and operate and manage the programs of the government-owned Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil.

9. U.S. DOE’s Paducah Decommission and Decontamination Environment and Sanitation Contract, $420 Million

Year: 2014

2014 Federal Agency: Department of Energy

Department of Energy Contract type: IDIQ, firm-fixed-price, and cost-reimbursable

IDIQ, firm-fixed-price, and cost-reimbursable Contract duration: 3 years

In July 2014, Fluor Corporation received a potential $420 million contract from the U.S. Department of Energy to decommission and decontaminate Kentucky’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The scope of the contract includes

Cleanup

Infrastructure enhancement

Remediation of contaminated groundwater and soils,

Facility modification,

Project management of post-GDP shutdown and deactivation activities

The task order will help minimize environmental risks and open more local job opportunities.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is an industry leader in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, environmental, safety, and specialty services. Over the years, Fluor Corporation leaders and executives have continuously delivered innovative solutions and substantial value to the company.