What Are The Top Government Contracts Won By AAR Corp.?

AAR Corp. provides advanced aviation services and aftermarket expertise for federal government agencies. The company offers a range of government, commercial, and OEM solutions for aerospace and defense customers in over 20 countries. Check out the top government contracts won by AAR Corp.

1. USACE Secured a Hybrid Contract to Maintain Aircraft and Equipment of the Military

“AC-130H Spectre banking turn”, by U.S. Air Force, usaf.mil, licensed under CC0

AAR Supply Chain Inc., a part of AAR Corp., was one of the six federal contractors to share a $25.5 billion hybrid contract to provide maintenance, minor medications, and supply chain management services for various aircraft and equipment of the military.

The federal contracts’ scope of work included support for government operators worldwide, including personnel and equipment for the government’s known operation theaters. The U.S. Army Contracting Command was set to determine work performance and funding per each order through the completion date of April 3, 2028.

2. USACE Awarded Eight Contractors to Provide Worldwide Logistics Support Services

Photo by Jarek Kilian from Shutterstock.com

AAR Supply Chain Inc. was one of the eight companies to secure prime contracts awarded to provide worldwide logistics support services for various operations of the U.S. military. The federal contractors shared the funding worth $25.5 billion .

As the contracting activity, the U.S. Army Contracting Command was tasked to oversee the 10-year contract through the estimated completion date of October 11, 2028. Work locations and funding were determined per order.

3. NAWCTSD Finalized the CMMARS Program for Logistics Support to the Navy and Air Force

Image from naval-technology.com

AAR Government Services Inc. was one of the 20 federal contractors awarded to provide sustainment services and logistics support for the Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services (CMMARS) Program . The contractors have been tasked to provide aviation systems, aircraft support to the Navy and Air Force.

CMMARS provided logistics support for various aircraft parts, supply systems, and vehicles, such as unmanned aircraft, air vehicles, and weapon systems. It also covered various maintenance tasks to prepare the aircraft for global operations of U.S. and Foreign Military Sales customers until expected completion by January 2024.

4. AFLCMC Signed a Multiple Award IDIQ Contract with AAR Corp. to Support KC-46A Tanker

“KC-46 Pegasus prepares to refuel C-17”, by Christopher Okula, U.S. Air Force Photo, licensed under CC0

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awarded AAR Government Services Inc. and 13 other companies multiple award IDIQ contracts requiring support for the KC-46A Tanker. The contracts covered work in various locations through the expected completion date of October 2027.

Under the $1.9 billion agreement , AAR Government Services Inc. provided initial spare parts of KC-46 fleets for the U.S. Air Force and Foreign Military Sales. The awards were the result of a competitive acquisition.

5. AFLCMC Secured a $365 Million Contract for F-16 Systems Program Office Support and Service Life Extension Program

Photo from the United States Air Force Official Website

AAR Government Services Inc. was the top federal contractor to win a firm-fixed-price IDIQ worth $365 million . The contract required the company to provide various depot work and overhauls for F-16 Systems Program Office Support and Service Life Extension Program.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center oversaw the work performance in Bydgoszcz, Poland; Droogdokkeneilan, Netherlands; and Clearfield, Utah, through completion on March 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds of $94,873 were obligated at the time of the award.

In December 2021, AAR Government Services Inc. secured an earlier IDIQ contract worth $365 million for F-16 Systems Program Office Support. The completion date for the agreement was expected by December 9, 2032.

6. NAVAIR Assigned AAR as the Secondary Awardee for the Maintenance and Repair of the

“US Navy P-8 Poseidon taking off at Perth Airport”, by Darren Koch, U.S. Navy, licensed under CC0

AAR Government Services Inc. was the secondary awardee among the three federal contractors to win a contract with an aggregate amount of $268.7 million . The companies competed for individual orders for maintenance and repair of the P-8A airframe for the U.S. Navy, the Australian government, and foreign military sales customers.

The Naval Air Systems Command tasked the contractors to provide services for airframes, such as scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, in-service repair, modifications, and on-ground support. Other contractors held responsibilities for engine depot services, including maintenance, overhaul, and technical assistance.

Work performance commenced in each contractor’s facilities, namely Georgia, Washington, Indiana, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, and Manitoba, Canada. Funds were obligated for each delivery order issued through completion in January 2019.

7. AFLCMC Finalized an Agreement to Provide Afghanistan Air Force with C-130H Contractor Logistics Support

Photo from the United States Army Official Website

AAR Supply Chain Inc., doing business as AAR Defense Systems & Logistics, won an IDIQ contract with a ceiling of $209.9 million to provide the Afghanistan Air Force with C-130H contractor logistics support. The scope of work included maintenance, repair, and training for local Afghan nationals in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The foreign military sales funds of $12,011 were obligated at the time of the award, with work expected for completion by January 29, 2025. As the contracting activity, the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, finalized the award through the competitive acquisition.

About AAR Corp.

Photo from AAR Corp. Official Website

AAR Corp. is the leading provider of aviation aftermarket services for commercial and government customers. The company headquarters is based in Wood Dale, Illinois, with several offices and warehouses across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Australasia.

AAR Corp. offers cost-effective solutions in the competitive market of the aviation sector, supplying many federal government missions with mobility systems, development, and more. The company is an industry leader in government contracting space for the Department of Defense, including the Defense Logistics Agency and all military branches.

With its diverse parts supply, MRO services, and integrated solutions, leading organizations, such as the Bloomberg Government, recognize AAR as one of the top federal contractors in the ninth annual BGOV, ranking 93rd as of 2020.

Leading Independent Provider of Aviation Services

Top government contracts won by AAR Corp. have improved the aviation sector of government and defense customers with its aftermarket expertise in the industry. As the leading independent provider of aviation services, the company continues to enable class-leading systems and solutions around the globe.