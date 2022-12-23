What Are The Top Pfizer Government Contracts?

Pfizer Inc. manufactures medicines, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products for neurology, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, and more. The company is one of the prime vaccine manufacturers for COVID-19, offering disease control and prevention for the U.S. government and other countries. Here are the top Pfizer government contracts.

1. DoD Finalized Agreements to Produce 10 Million Doses of Oral Protease Inhibitor Drugs for COVID-19

Contracting activity: Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion Contract date: November 17, 2021

Pfizer secured an award to produce 10 million doses of Paxlovid , an oral protease inhibitor drug for COVID-19. The contract was finalized on the condition that the Food and Drug Administration grants Emergency Use Authorization for the drug. Work has commenced in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.

On January 10, 2022, Pfizer secured a $442.12 million contract to procure 835,000 doses of Paxlovid , including administration, inventory, and distribution. Another contract, worth $4.85 million, was signed on September 7, 2022, for another batch of the drug’s procurement . Both contracts are estimated for completion by March 31, 2023.

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral pill high-risk patients can take at home to prevent them from getting hospitalized. According to a study released by Pfizer in November 2021, Paxlovid reduced hospitalization risk or death by 89% compared to placebo treatments to protect non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.

2. The U.S. Government Contracted to Deliver 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for Donation

Contracting activity: Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Contract date: July 30, 2021

The Biden Administration entered into a $3.50 billion purchase agreement with Pfizer. Under the award, the company is tasked to deliver 500 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sent out as donations to other countries. Work has commenced in New York, with an expected completion by December 31, 2022.

Following the initial donation, the U.S. government donated another 500 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, awarded on September 22, 2021. Subsequent donations included additional 200 million doses for $1.40 billion, awarded on November 19, 2021, and another 300 million doses for $2.05 billion, awarded on January 19, 2022.

The U.S. government has had several donation initiatives to end the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2021, the federal government shipped over 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to over 60 countries. For this initiative, the United States worked with key regional partners, such as the African Union and the Caribbean Community.

3. DoD and HHS Secured 105 Million Doses of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech

Contracting activity: Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $3.20 billion

$3.20 billion Contract date: June 29, 2022

Pfizer & BioNTech is tasked to produce, store, and manufacture mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered by late summer. The company is responsible for procuring 105 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including Omicron-adapted vaccine candidates and pending regulatory clearance. Work occurs in Michigan, with a completion date of May 31, 2023.

Under the contract, the U.S. government can exercise the option to purchase up to 195 additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, increasing the total number of potential doses to 300 million. The companies are also tasked with developing variant-specific vaccines and single-dose vials to prevent waste.

4. DoD and HHS Contracted to Produce 100 Million Doses of BNT162b2 for Operation Warp Speed

Contracting activity: Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $2.01 billion

$2.01 billion Contract date: December 22, 2020

Pfizer-BioNTech was contracted to produce an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) to support the national emergency response to COVID-19 under Operation Warp Speed (OWS). The agreement follows the initial order for 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses to 200 million.

Under this follow-on contract, the companies were tasked to deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, 2021, and the remaining 30 million orders no later than July 31, 2021. The second order delivery across the OWS supplied every American that wanted to get the BNT162b2 by June 2021.p

On July 20, 2021, a contract modification worth $1.35 billion was awarded to produce another batch of the vaccine. Funding and work locations are determined with each order, with a completion date of March 31, 2022.

5. DoD Ordered Another 3.7 Million Doses of Paxlovid Under Modification to Contract

Contracting activity: Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services Contract type: Modification to a previously awarded contract

Modification to a previously awarded contract Value: $1.96 billion

$1.96 billion Contract date: December 13, 2022

Pfizer-BioNTech secured a contract modification for additional 3.7 million doses of Paxlovid to the U.S. government. The orders were planned for delivery by early 2023, with an estimated contract completion date of December 31, 2028. The total contract amount of $1.96 billion was obligated at the time of the award.

Paxlovid has been approved for emergency use authorization in over 70 countries, including the United States. In June 2022, the company submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for approval to authorize oral treatment to those with high-risk progression or suffering from severe diseases from COVID-19.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pfizer Inc.?

Pfizer Inc. is a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company established in 1849. The company centers its development on health services, such as vaccines, medicines, prescription drugs, pharmaceutical distribution, and medical innovation. As of 2022, Pfizer ranks 43rd in the Fortune 500 companies.

Since 2019, Dr. Albert Bourla has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company’s headquarters is in Manhattan, New York City, with more than 50 locations worldwide. Pfizer works with several agencies, healthcare providers, and other pharmaceutical companies to advance medical technology and solutions.

What is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?

Pfizer partners with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, to develop a vaccine to combat COVID-19 and end the pandemic. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is an mRNA-based two-dose vaccine given at least 21 days apart. The Food and Drug Administration first approved the vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization in August 2021.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for at least six months old and pregnant people. It is not recommended for people with an allergic reaction to any vaccine components or anyone with a fever. Immunocompromised people and health workers have the highest priority for the vaccine.

Is Pfizer working with Operation Warp Speed?

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was a public-private partnership organized by the United States government to address the pandemic and monitor COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Established in May 2020, the companies part of the OWS include

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceutical)

AstraZeneca

Vaccitech

Moderna

Novavax

Merck & Co

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Pfizer-BioNTech

In February 2021, the White House COVID-19 overtook the responsibilities of OWS.

Pfizer Inc: “Relentless Pursuit of Scientific Breakthroughs”

Pfizer government contracts have changed the world of medicine and healthcare worldwide. The company has been at the forefront of scientific innovation and will continue to do so to create a healthier world.