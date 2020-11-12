Unanet

Exolaunch to Manage Launch of Omnispace-Made 5G Satellites

Nichols Martin November 12, 2020 News, Technology

Omnispace Satellites

Exolaunch has agreed to manage and launch two Omnispace-made satellites designed to provide mobile communications.

Omnispace said Tuesday its satellites will fly alongside Thales Alenia Space spacecraft in rideshare missions led by SpaceX.

Exolaunch will integrate, deploy, launch and mission-manage the Omnispace satellites scheduled to fly in 2022.

Omnispace seeks to deliver a global hybrid network that will align with 5G telecommunications standards and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, a group of organizations working to establish rules on mobile telecommunications.

The satellite company will begin to operate its global hybrid network in 2022. The network's deployment will continue to run across phases.

The Omnispace network is intended to offer enterprise and government users reliable, scalable and affordable 5G connectivity solutions worldwide.

