GDMS Unveils TACLANE Encryptor for Tactical Comms

TACLANE-C175N

General Dynamics' mission systems business is developing a non-controlled cryptographic item variant of TACLANE-Nano (KG-175N), an inline network encryptor for secure tactical communications.

The new TACLANE-C175N cryptographic high value product encryptor features an aggregate throughput of 200 megabytes per second and is meant to protect video, voice and data communications in austere locations, the company said Thursday.

The device is intended to handle information technology equipment and operate in mobile missions through an optimized low size, weight, power and cost form factor.

Users may activate the Render Useless Zeroize capability of TACLANE-C175N to make the device inoperable and to prevent adversaries from accessing or modifying the encryptor.

General Dynamics seeks to develop the encryptor in compliance with the National Security Agency's standards.