Honeywell Awarded $73M Navy Contract for V-22 Aircraft Assembly Repairs

Nichols Martin November 13, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Honeywell International

Honeywell International has secured a five-year, $72.9M contract to repair six weapon assemblies of V-22 tiltrotor aircraft used by the U.S. Navy.

Naval Supply Systems Command issued the award that provides for work in Torrance and San Diego, California; and Tucson and Tempe, Arizona, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The Navy will use its annual working capital funds to finance task orders under the contract, as work runs through November 2025.

The V-22 Osprey aircraft, made by a joint venture between Boeing and Bell, is a multirole model designed for both vertical and short takeoff and landing.

