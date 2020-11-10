Unanet

Hughes Concludes Demos of New Satcom System for Helicopters

Nichols Martin November 10, 2020 News, Technology

Hughes Concludes Demos of New Satcom System for Helicopters
Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems has completed testing of a satellite communications system designed to provide helicopters beyond-line-of-sight satcom, Space News reported Monday.

The company worked with partners Applied Concepts Group and GetSat to demonstrate the HeloSat system in May, June and September.

The demonstrations trialed HeloSat using a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter equipped with a GetSat-made antenna and internal wiring provided by Applied Concepts Group.

The helicopter sent Ku-band and Ka-band signals via satellites operated by Intelsat and Inmarsat, respectively.

"The modem waveform has a unique capability to send [data] packets through the rotor blades continuously," said Wayne Marhefka, senior business development director within Hughes' defense and intelligence systems division.

Tests took place in Tullahoma, Tennessee, with the Federal Aviation Administration's approval.

The conclusion of the tests signals Hughes' readiness to manufacture the satcom technology.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David Egts Chief Technologist Red Hat N.A Public Sector

Red Hat’s David Egts Recommends Risk Mgmt Strategies for State & Local Gov’t Cybersecurity

David Egts, chief technologist of Red Hat's North American public sector business, has offered three recommendations for state and local government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity posture amid the increasing risk of ransomware attacks.

Privoro

Air Force Taps Privoro for Secure Mobility Tech Prototype

Mobile hardware security services provider Privoro has signed a $37.1M agreement with the U.S. Air Force through AFVentures' Strategic Fund Increase vehicle to prototype and pilot a secure mobility system for government agencies.

Improbable

Improbable Names Jim Miller, Michael Vickers, Deborah Lee James to Board of Managers

Jim Miller, president of Adaptive Strategies; Michael Vickers, former Department of Defense undersecretary for intelligence; and Deborah Lee James, former U.S. Air Force secretary, have joined the board of managers of the U.S. business arm of Improbable.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved