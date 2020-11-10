Hughes Concludes Demos of New Satcom System for Helicopters

Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems has completed testing of a satellite communications system designed to provide helicopters beyond-line-of-sight satcom, Space News reported Monday.

The company worked with partners Applied Concepts Group and GetSat to demonstrate the HeloSat system in May, June and September.

The demonstrations trialed HeloSat using a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter equipped with a GetSat-made antenna and internal wiring provided by Applied Concepts Group.

The helicopter sent Ku-band and Ka-band signals via satellites operated by Intelsat and Inmarsat, respectively.

"The modem waveform has a unique capability to send [data] packets through the rotor blades continuously," said Wayne Marhefka, senior business development director within Hughes' defense and intelligence systems division.

Tests took place in Tullahoma, Tennessee, with the Federal Aviation Administration's approval.

The conclusion of the tests signals Hughes' readiness to manufacture the satcom technology.