Improbable Names Jim Miller, Michael Vickers, Deborah Lee James to Board of Managers

Improbable

Jim Miller, president of Adaptive Strategies; Michael Vickers, former Department of Defense undersecretary for intelligence; and Deborah Lee James, former U.S. Air Force secretary, have joined the board of managers of the U.S. business arm of Improbable.

The new appointees will help position Improbable to meet Pentagon needs and guide the company's defense operations, the national security services provider said Monday.

Miller held the role of undersecretary for policy at DoD from 2012 to 2014 and served as senior vice president at Hicks and Associates. He is also an advisory board member at the Center for a New American Security and a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Meanwhile, Vickers chairs the advisory board of SAP's national security services arm and is a board member at BAE Systems, Metis Solutions, Hermetic Solutions Group and Fed Data Holdings. He served as assistant secretary for special operations, low-intensity and independent capabilities at DoD in 2011.

James spent 12 years at Science Applications International Corp. and holds seats at the advisory boards of Unisys, Systems and Technology Research, LocatorX and Textron Systems.