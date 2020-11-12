Industry Vets Jeffrey Harris, Dale Mosier Join CTC Board; Ed Sheehan Quoted

CTC

TYSONS CORNER, VA, November 12, 2020 — Jeffrey Harris, former president of Lockheed Martin's missiles and space division, has joined the board of directors of Concurrent Technologies Corp. as chairman, while Dale Mosier, who held senior leadership roles at manufacturing firms, was elected as CTC board vice chair, GovCon Wire reported Nov. 4.

Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC, said that under the leadership of Harris and Mosier, the company will continue to provide clients with full lifecycle platforms and advisory services in a variety of disciplines.

