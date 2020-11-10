Kim Pattillo Brownson, Alicia Harkness Bring Health, Education Expertise to AIR Board

American Institutes for Research

Kim Pattillo Brownson, director for policy and strategy at Ballmer Group; and Alicia Harkness, partner at Guidehouse, have been tapped to join the American Institutes for Research board of directors.

Pattillo Brownson and Harkness brought education and health expertise, respectively, to the board to help provide roadmap for the organization, AIR said Monday.

"The fields of public health and education are undergoing major challenges and changes right now, and their knowledge and expertise in these areas will help guide AIR’s mission-focused work today and into the future,” said Patricia Gurin, who chairs the AIR board.

Pattillo Brownson, a registered attorney and expert in education policy, held multiple policy-focused roles across her career, including those with Ballmer Group and Advancement Project.

Harkness supported health care efforts at Guidehouse and its former parent company PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The two executives were appointed to the board earlier in 2020.

AIR provides research and policy change services to support efforts across multiple areas including public health and education.