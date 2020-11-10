Unanet

Lumen Wins Spots on $721M & $195M VA Contracts; David Young Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 10, 2020 Contract Awards, News

David Young, SVP of Lumen’s Public Sector

Lumen has secured a position as an authorized service provider on the $721 million Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Local Exchange Carrier Next Generation contract vehicle, as well as a spot on VA’s $195 million Data and Wide Area Network Carrier contract vehicle.

“Veterans Affairs awarded Lumen coveted spots on two next-generation network services contract vehicles that will help the agency carry out its mission to provide Veterans with the world-class benefits and services they’ve earned,” said David Young, two-time Wash100 Award recipient and SVP for the public sector and Lumen’s global hyperscaler business.

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) National Local Exchange Carrier Next Generation services contract has a ceiling value of $721 million for all task orders over a 15-year period.

As an authorized service provider, Lumen will compete for task orders that include voice, video and data network services, in support of enhanced communications across VA medical centers and clinics. This is a contract with a ceiling.

The VA’s Data and Wide Area Network services contract has a potential value of $195 million for service orders placed over a 12-year period and was awarded under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

Lumen was the first supplier to receive authority to operate under GSA’s EIS contract last year. Under the Data and Wide Area Network services contract, Lumen will work to modernize the VA’s IT infrastructure and provide a secure managed network and ethernet services.

“As we honor Veterans for their service, Lumen’s amazing platform for data and applications is ideally positioned to help government agencies like the VA achieve their IT modernization goals,” Young added.

