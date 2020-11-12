Unanet

ManTech Buys Minerva Engineering in Cyber Market Push; Kevin Phillips Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 12, 2020 M&A Activity, News

ManTech Buys Minerva Engineering in Cyber Market Push; Kevin Phillips Quoted
Kevin Phillips Chairman

ManTech International has acquired Minerva Engineering, a provider of cyber support services to the intelligence community market, for an undisclosed sum.

“The addition of Minerva Engineering is highly complementary and further builds upon our differentiated cyber offering, delivering more to our customers while positioning us for continued growth,” said Kevin Phillips, ManTech chairman, CEO and president and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

With the purchase, ManTech will add a suite of offerings that will expand full-spectrum cyber capabilities. Minerva Engineering has provided a range of advanced cyber services that support the intelligence community (IC), including risk and vulnerability assessment, incident response and cyber intrusion detection and wireless signal discovery.

ManTech’s acquisition will advance the company’s cyber defense capabilities within the IC, add new customers and new past performance qualifications. Additionally, ManTech will receive mission-critical contracts. Minerva Engineering’s skilled professionals will increase ManTech’s cybersecurity talent base.

“ManTech has a well-established reputation as a leader of full-spectrum cyber capabilities. We are pleased to add Minerva Engineering’s talented people and significant customers into the ManTech family,” Phillips added. 

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business for more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber operations, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, agile DevOps systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Mac Curtis Chairman

Perspecta Reports Q2 FY 2021 Results; Mac Curtis Quoted

Perspecta has reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ending Oct. 2. "Since our inception, we have consistently achieved solid execution across the enterprise, and this quarter is no exception. Once again, we delivered on our revenue, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow conversion expectations," said Mac Curtis, chairman and CEO of Perspecta and six-time Wash100 Award recipient. 

Tim Buerk Director Boeing

Boeing Wins $800M in FMS Contracts for Qatari Air Force Training, Support; Tim Buerk Quoted

Boeing has been awarded three foreign military sales (FMS) contracts, valued at more than $800 million, with the U.S. Air Force for training services and support in the Middle East. “The tailored training and sustainment delivered by our team, coupled with Boeing’s platform expertise, allows us to deliver a holistic solution,” said  Tim Buerk, director of Middle East defense services for Boeing.

Martin UAV

Martin UAV Demos V-BAT Maritime Capabilities for USSOUTHCOM

Martin UAV has demonstrated the integrated performance of its V-BAT unmanned aerial vehicle for counter-narcotics operations of the U.S. Southern Command. The company said Tuesday that its V-BAT UAV exhibited maritime capabilities in a mission that ran from Oct. 6, 2019 to July 31, 2020.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved