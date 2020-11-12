ManTech Buys Minerva Engineering in Cyber Market Push; Kevin Phillips Quoted

Kevin Phillips Chairman

ManTech International has acquired Minerva Engineering , a provider of cyber support services to the intelligence community market, for an undisclosed sum.

“The addition of Minerva Engineering is highly complementary and further builds upon our differentiated cyber offering, delivering more to our customers while positioning us for continued growth,” said Kevin Phillips , ManTech chairman, CEO and president and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

With the purchase, ManTech will add a suite of offerings that will expand full-spectrum cyber capabilities. Minerva Engineering has provided a range of advanced cyber services that support the intelligence community (IC), including risk and vulnerability assessment, incident response and cyber intrusion detection and wireless signal discovery.

ManTech’s acquisition will advance the company’s cyber defense capabilities within the IC, add new customers and new past performance qualifications. Additionally, ManTech will receive mission-critical contracts. Minerva Engineering’s skilled professionals will increase ManTech’s cybersecurity talent base.

“ManTech has a well-established reputation as a leader of full-spectrum cyber capabilities. We are pleased to add Minerva Engineering’s talented people and significant customers into the ManTech family,” Phillips added.

