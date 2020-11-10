Unanet

Oceus Networks to Build 5G Test Systems for OUSD Research & Engineering; Brad Antle Quoted

Nichols Martin November 10, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Brad Antle Executive Chairman Oceus Networks

Oceus Networks has received a potential $32M order for the delivery of 5G test systems under a subcontract with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

The company said Monday it will work with Ericsson to produce the 5G Cell on Light Truck test systems under a research and development effort that supports the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research & Engineering.

The order has a $21M base value and includes options for equipment and services worth $32M. The initial delivery will cover seven CoLT units.

Oceus will use Ericsson’s 5G Core cloud native software to allow for standalone 5G performance. The sought test systems will also leverage 5G New Radio technology to meet mission requirements.

The company offers specified frequency bands aimed at evaluating the full spectrum in 5G implementations.

Brad Antle, executive chairman at Oceus Networks and past Wash100 winner, said the company is looking forward to providing the government with 5G technologies.

