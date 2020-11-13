Oracle Gets FedRAMP OK for Construction Project Info Mgmt Offering

Oracle

Oracle has secured moderate-level authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a variant of its cloud-based tool designed to provide a common data environment for linking teams and information.

The certification for Aconex for Defense reflects Oracle's support for the Department of Defense's information technology modernization effort as well as its investment in commercial off-the-shelf tools for federal government agencies, the company said Thursday.

Aconex for Defense, the first of such tools to receive authorization, offers reporting, secure information management and workflow automation capabilities to provide users with project visibility and control.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the authorization for the tool in behalf of FedRAMP.