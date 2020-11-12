Oriola Launches M-Code GPS Receiver Tech; Hironori Sasaki Quoted

Hironori Sasaki

Orolia's defense and security business has announced the availability of M-Code Military GPS receivers , including M-Code enabled mobile mission timing and synchronization platforms, in its Resilient PNT products and solutions.

"As threats against GPS increase, military forces will need M-Code capabilities on mobile PNT systems to ensure continuous operations wherever they go," said Hironori Sasaki , president of Orolia Defense & Security.

With the launch of M-Code capabilities, the company will advance Orolia's Versa mobile PNT platform for rugged, small SWaP-C requirements and Orolia's flagship SecureSync resilient time and frequency reference solution.

M-Code is a military signal used in the L1 and L2 GPS bands and is required by Congressional mandate for Department of Defense (DoD) military operations. The capability has been designed to advance positioning, navigation and timing capabilities.

Additionally, M-Code will improve resistance to existing and emerging GPS threats. The solution has featured a higher-power signal that will provide improved resistance to jamming and interference; advanced security features to prevent unauthorized access; and improved message formats and signal modulation to enable accurate performance.

"Orolia is proud to continue to support Department of Defense initiatives to ensure that warfighters have the most secure, reliable and accurate positioning, timing and synchronization solutions in any environment," Sasaki added.

Sasaki recently served as a panelist during Potomac Officers Club’s Ensuring PNT Superiority on the Future Battlefield virtual event.

He further addressed how DoD and the private sector can work together to create resiliency within the military’s existing GPS enterprise, create sources of PNT that enable robustness and resilience, and find ways to disrupt adversaries’ use of PNT information.

If you missed the live version of Ensuring PNT Superiority on the Future Battlefield , you can still access the OnDemand Event by visiting Potomac Officers Club’s Event Archive .

About Orolia Defense & Security

Orolia Defense & Security provides Resilient PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, defense organizations, and their contractors. Orolia Defense & Security is authorized to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects, in addition to supporting strategic partnerships for key defense PNT technologies.