Unanet

Oriola Launches M-Code GPS Receiver Tech; Hironori Sasaki Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 12, 2020 News, Technology

Oriola Launches M-Code GPS Receiver Tech; Hironori Sasaki Quoted
Hironori Sasaki

Orolia's defense and security business has announced the availability of M-Code Military GPS receivers, including M-Code enabled mobile mission timing and synchronization platforms, in its Resilient PNT products and solutions.

"As threats against GPS increase, military forces will need M-Code capabilities on mobile PNT systems to ensure continuous operations wherever they go," said Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security. 

With the launch of M-Code capabilities, the company will advance Orolia's Versa mobile PNT platform for rugged, small SWaP-C requirements and Orolia's flagship SecureSync resilient time and frequency reference solution.

M-Code is a military signal used in the L1 and L2 GPS bands and is required by Congressional mandate for Department of Defense (DoD) military operations. The capability has been designed to advance positioning, navigation and timing capabilities.

Additionally, M-Code will improve resistance to existing and emerging GPS threats. The solution has featured a higher-power signal that will provide improved resistance to jamming and interference; advanced security features to prevent unauthorized access; and improved message formats and signal modulation to enable accurate performance.

"Orolia is proud to continue to support Department of Defense initiatives to ensure that warfighters have the most secure, reliable and accurate positioning, timing and synchronization solutions in any environment," Sasaki added. 

Sasaki recently served as a panelist during Potomac Officers Club’s Ensuring PNT Superiority on the Future Battlefield virtual event. 

He further addressed how DoD and the private sector can work together to create resiliency within the military’s existing GPS enterprise, create sources of PNT that enable robustness and resilience, and find ways to disrupt adversaries’ use of PNT information.

If you missed the live version of Ensuring PNT Superiority on the Future Battlefield, you can still access the OnDemand Event by visiting Potomac Officers Club’s Event Archive

About Orolia Defense & Security

Orolia Defense & Security provides Resilient PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, defense organizations, and their contractors. Orolia Defense & Security is authorized to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects, in addition to supporting strategic partnerships for key defense PNT technologies.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Marc Mancher Principal Deloitte Consulting

Deloitte, Cisco Help Agencies Automate Call Center Ops; Marc Mancher, Omar Tawakol Quoted

Deloitte and Cisco have offered next-generation contact center technologies to help agencies address the surge in demand for government services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rethinking the customer experience and integrating automation and virtual assistants should be part of the long-term solution for every government," said Marc Mancher, principal at Deloitte Consulting.

Drone

Report: Global Military Drone Market to Reach $24B by 2027

A Fortune Business Insights report estimates that the global military drone market will grow to $23.78B by 2027 at a 12.12 percent compound annual growth rate partly driven by the increase in military spending in major world economies.

Omnispace Satellites

Exolaunch to Manage Launch of Omnispace-Made 5G Satellites

Exolaunch has agreed to manage and launch two Omnispace-made satellites designed to provide mobile communications. Omnispace said Tuesday its satellites will fly alongside Thales Alenia Space spacecraft in rideshare missions led by SpaceX.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved