PAE Receives Task Order Under $835M USAF Rotary Wing Maintenance IDIQ; John Heller Quoted

John Heller President

PAE has been awarded a position on the potential ten-year, $835 million U.S. Air Force Rotary Wing Maintenance Contract Consolidation contract vehicle, the company announced Friday. PAE is one of five large business contractors awarded a seat on the contract vehicle that also includes three small business awardees.

John Heller , president and CEO of PAE and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company's position on the contract vehicle will support critical Air Force missions and contribute to the company’s business strategy of delivering aerospace services through innovation and technology integration.

The program consolidates Air Force helicopter programs for the full-time availability of mission-capable aircraft, including UH-1N and HH-60 helicopters and V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes functional check flights, aircrew flight equipment and the maintenance of light caliber weapons and defensive systems.

“Not only does our position on this IDIQ expand our reach with the Air Force, but it brings the potential to apply our rotary wing capabilities to the latest technologies, including the newly acquired MH-139 helicopter,” Heller added.

PAE also received an initial five-year, $84.3 million task order under the IDIQ to support helicopter maintenance for training missions with the Air Education and Training Command at Kirtland Air Force Base .

PAE serves as the prime contractor on the task order, with support from subcontractors CLX Support Services and VP KIRA, and will deliver personnel to maintain, repair and functionally check helicopters and associated engines, and provide mission support equipment, technical support and aircrew services in support of flight crew training missions.

“We’re proud to continue our work with the AETC program to provide safe and high-quality aircraft maintenance,” said PAE VP of Readiness and Sustainment Cristal Rice . “Our services are critical to student pilots as they’re trained on a wide range of flight specialties in aircraft that we maintain for the 58th Special Operations Wing.”

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.