Raytheon Technologies Books $78M Contract for Qatar Air Ops Center Modernization Project

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies' integrated defense solutions unit will modernize the government of Qatar's air operations center and alternate AOC under a $77.6M contract from the U.S. Air Force.

Work under the fixed-price contract will cover the provision of engineering, installation, end-user training, helpdesk support, integration and testing services for AOC and AAOC components, as well as the delivery of hardware and software, the Department of Defense said Monday.

USAF awarded the contract via a sole-source procurement process and obligated the full value of the award from foreign military sales funds.

Contract work is scheduled to run through March 31, 2025, and will take place in Massachusetts and at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.