Spirent to Test Satellite Navigation Receivers for NASA Lunar Missions

Matthew Nelson November 13, 2020 News

NASA has tapped Spirent Communications' federal systems business to test global navigation satellite system receivers in support of an upcoming lunar exploration mission.

The agency aims to assess the feasibility of supporting civil space platforms and operational missions with the use of GNSS technologies and GPS frequencies, the company said Thursday.

Ellen Hall, president of Spirent Federal, said the company has worked with NASA and other organizations to develop various technologies for space missions for more than 20 years.

Spirent Federal has been working to provide GPS and GNSS test equipment to customers in North America.

NASA is tasked to create requirements for GPS usage and modernization efforts in compliance with the Space-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing policy.

