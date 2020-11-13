T-Rex Receives Microsoft Silver Competency Status; Seth Moore Quoted

Seth Moore CEO T-Rex

T-Rex Solutions has achieved a Microsoft "Silver" competency level in recognition of the Greenbelt, Maryland-based information technology company's ability to respond to customers' data analytics and application development needs through Microsoft's enterprise platform.

T-Rex said Thursday its staff underwent a series of exams to ensure workforce capacity and to demonstrate their level of expertise in application development and data analytics.

The company was provided access to Microsoft's resources, programs, tools and personnel as a part of the latter's partner network.

The designation also validates T-Rex's capacity to assist Microsoft clients in transforming their systems, data and business processes.

"We look forward to expanding our Microsoft services to better assist our customers in meeting their mission critical objectives," said Seth Moore, CEO at T-Rex and a Wash100 awardee.