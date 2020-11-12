Tony Frazier Welcomes Maxar’s New Strategic Growth VP

Unanet

November 12, 2020

Tony Frazier Global Field Ops EVP Maxar

TYSONS CORNER, VA, November 12, 2020 — Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar Technologies and four-time Wash100 awardee, recently announced the appointment of Jon Love, former head of public sector partner development at Microsoft, as the space technology company's VP of strategic growth, GovCon Wire reported Nov. 4.

Love, who brings over 20 years of business strategy execution experience, will be tasked to lead Maxar's efforts in securing opportunities in the global public sector.

