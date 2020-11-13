USAF Vet Terry DiVittorio to Lead D-Fend’s Expanded North American Business

Terry DiVittorio North America GM D-Fend

D-Fend Solutions has appointed Terry DiVittorio, a U.S. Air Force veteran, to lead the company's expanded North American business as general manager.

DiVittorio will lead a team, which includes personnel in Canada, to expand the company's presence in North America and deliver services to customers in the region, the company said Thursday.

D-Fend Solutions has also expanded its Virginia-based North America headquarters that will operate under DiVittorio's leadership.

During his two decades of experience with the private sector, he held cybersecurity-focused work at Booz Allen Hamilton, WestBridge Technologies, VariQ and Copper River Information Technology, where he served as president and CEO. He was a career non-commissioned officer during his time with USAF.

"We have secured new contracts with tier one United States government agencies, deployed additional systems at multiple existing customer sites and established new partnerships with both large system integrators and specialized technology enablement companies," DiVittorio said about D-Fend's business in North America.

North American military, law enforcement and homeland security entities have adopted D-Fend's EnforceAir product designed to detect and counter unmanned aircraft system threats via radio frequency technology.