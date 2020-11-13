Unanet

USAF Vet Terry DiVittorio to Lead D-Fend’s Expanded North American Business

Nichols Martin November 13, 2020 Executive Moves, News

USAF Vet Terry DiVittorio to Lead D-Fend’s Expanded North American Business
Terry DiVittorio North America GM D-Fend

D-Fend Solutions has appointed Terry DiVittorio, a U.S. Air Force veteran, to lead the company's expanded North American business as general manager.

DiVittorio will lead a team, which includes personnel in Canada, to expand the company's presence in North America and deliver services to customers in the region, the company said Thursday.

D-Fend Solutions has also expanded its Virginia-based North America headquarters that will operate under DiVittorio's leadership.

During his two decades of experience with the private sector, he held cybersecurity-focused work at Booz Allen Hamilton, WestBridge Technologies, VariQ and Copper River Information Technology, where he served as president and CEO. He was a career non-commissioned officer during his time with USAF.

"We have secured new contracts with tier one United States government agencies, deployed additional systems at multiple existing customer sites and established new partnerships with both large system integrators and specialized technology enablement companies," DiVittorio said about D-Fend's business in North America.

North American military, law enforcement and homeland security entities have adopted D-Fend's EnforceAir product designed to detect and counter unmanned aircraft system threats via radio frequency technology.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Oracle

Oracle Gets FedRAMP OK for Construction Project Info Mgmt Offering

Oracle has secured moderate-level authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a variant of its cloud-based tool designed to provide a common data environment for linking teams and information.

Spirent

Spirent to Test Satellite Navigation Receivers for NASA Lunar Missions

NASA has tapped Spirent Communications' federal systems business to test global navigation satellite system receivers in support of an upcoming lunar exploration mission.

Solar power

DOE to Award $130M in Solar Tech Research Project Funds

The Department of Energy has selected 67 solar technology research projects to receive $130M in total grants to help address electricity cost, manufacturing competitiveness, grid resiliency challenges in the country.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved