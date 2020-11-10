Unanet

Vertosoft & DataRobot Win OTA to Advance Federal Financial Transactions; Chet Hayes Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 10, 2020 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Vertosoft & DataRobot Win OTA to Advance Federal Financial Transactions; Chet Hayes Quoted
Chet Hayes, CTO of Vertosoft

Vertosoft and DataRobot have been awarded an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support the Army’s Office of Financial Operations and Information and the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s (OSD) Comptroller to resolve financial and accounting errors without human intervention.

“The DataRobot enterprise AI platform will be used to develop a working prototype to demonstrate how Intelligent Process Automation, (AutoML combined with RPA) can save the DoD time and money in resolving these unmatched transactions,” said Chet Hayes, Vertosoft’s chief technology officer.

Under the award, DataRobot will integrate its enterprise AI platform with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software to categorize unmatched transactions. The company’s effort will simplify transaction resolutions.

After the integration, the tool will resolve transactions without requiring human intervention to reduce time and cost, as well as provide greater regulatory and fiscal compliance. This is a joint effort between DIU and the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), and one of JAIC’s Business Process Transformation Mission Initiatives.

“For each prediction, we will be able to explain the reason behind the machine learning model results to help the government understand what factors contribute most to the predicted category,” added Hayes.

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization.

With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David Egts Chief Technologist Red Hat N.A Public Sector

Red Hat’s David Egts Recommends Risk Mgmt Strategies for State & Local Gov’t Cybersecurity

David Egts, chief technologist of Red Hat's North American public sector business, has offered three recommendations for state and local government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity posture amid the increasing risk of ransomware attacks.

Privoro

Air Force Taps Privoro for Secure Mobility Tech Prototype

Mobile hardware security services provider Privoro has signed a $37.1M agreement with the U.S. Air Force through AFVentures' Strategic Fund Increase vehicle to prototype and pilot a secure mobility system for government agencies.

Improbable

Improbable Names Jim Miller, Michael Vickers, Deborah Lee James to Board of Managers

Jim Miller, president of Adaptive Strategies; Michael Vickers, former Department of Defense undersecretary for intelligence; and Deborah Lee James, former U.S. Air Force secretary, have joined the board of managers of the U.S. business arm of Improbable.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved