Vertosoft & DataRobot Win OTA to Advance Federal Financial Transactions; Chet Hayes Quoted

Chet Hayes, CTO of Vertosoft

Vertosoft and DataRobot have been awarded an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support the Army’s Office of Financial Operations and Information and the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s (OSD) Comptroller to resolve financial and accounting errors without human intervention.

“The DataRobot enterprise AI platform will be used to develop a working prototype to demonstrate how Intelligent Process Automation, (AutoML combined with RPA) can save the DoD time and money in resolving these unmatched transactions,” said Chet Hayes , Vertosoft’s chief technology officer.

Under the award, DataRobot will integrate its enterprise AI platform with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software to categorize unmatched transactions. The company’s effort will simplify transaction resolutions.

After the integration, the tool will resolve transactions without requiring human intervention to reduce time and cost, as well as provide greater regulatory and fiscal compliance. This is a joint effort between DIU and the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), and one of JAIC’s Business Process Transformation Mission Initiatives.

“For each prediction, we will be able to explain the reason behind the machine learning model results to help the government understand what factors contribute most to the predicted category,” added Hayes.

