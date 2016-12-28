Raytheon has partnered with CSRA, General Dynamics, and Leidos to compete for a contract to sustain the U.S. Army‘s training devices and digital ranges worldwide.
The Raytheon-led team also includes 17 small businesses and proposed the InSITE information management system to the Army Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations Maintenance Program, Raytheon said Tuesday.
InSITE is designed to help users access maintenance and program data such as information on finance, contracts and supply chain in real time.
Raytheon said it invested nearly $6.5 million to build the technology specifically for the ATMP competition.
ATMP is a follow on to the military branch’s 10-year Warfighter Field Operations Customer Support program, for which Raytheon serves as prime contractor.
Lockheed Martin also teamed up with Cubic and PULAU to pursue the ATMP contract.
Raytheon, CSRA, General Dynamics, Leidos Team Up to Bid on Army’s Global Training Equipment Support Contract
