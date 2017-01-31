AECOM to Support Multiple Highway Improvement Projects in England

AECOM has secured five contracts worth a combined $31 million to provide multidisciplinary services in support of various road modernization projects across England, Surveyor Transport Network reported Monday.
Chris Ames writes the one of the contracts will require AECOM to perform operational assessments, engineering design and traffic technology services for a pair of smart motorway projects.
The company will also support the A38 Derby Junctions scheme that will involve upgrade work on three existing junctions and serve as a consultant for a road design project that covers the East of England and East Anglia, Ames reported.
The report said AECOM will also continue to offer traffic flow improvement services to the A47 corridor modernization effort.
