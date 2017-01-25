Boeing-Built ABS Communications Satellite Begins Commercial Service

A communications satellite that Boeing built for ABS has begun to provide services to customers in Africa, Middle East, Russia and Asia.
Boeing said Monday ABS-2A is the second all-electric propulsion satellite that the company delivered to ABS following the launch of ABS-3A in 2015.
“We have completed our three-satellite build investment in launching three satellites in three consecutive years, including ABS-2 in 2014 as well as Boeing’s ABS-3A in 2015 and ABS-2A in 2016,” said ABS CEO Tom Choi.
Choi added ABS-2A is built to expand the global satellite operator’s video services for television and direct-to-home businesses.
Boeing said all-electric satellites are designed to be launched as pairs and that ABS-2A was deployed in this manner last year.
