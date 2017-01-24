CSRA has introduced a new website and adopted the tagline “Think Next. Now” as part of a rebranding initiative to highlight the government technology services contractor’s efforts to deliver innovative platforms and attract talent.
The company said Monday the redesigned website includes expanded content on CRSA’s cybersecurity, digital platforms, intelligent business process support, data and analytics and enterprise business services and offers information on the firm’s strategic alliance partners that complement its information technology offerings.
CSRA’s strategic alliance partners include Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Salesforce and ServiceNow.
“‘Think Next. Now.’ represents CSRA’s ongoing commitment to the future – to deliver imaginative ideas and flawless execution that are vital to the safety, security, health and well-being of the nation,” said CSRA CEO Larry Prior.
The website also features the “Thinking Next” blog that covers articles on industry and technical topics and provides information on CSRA’s primary service areas that include defense, homeland security, intelligence, civil and health.
CSRA Redesigns Website, Launches New Tagline As Part of Rebranding Effort
