Boeing has signed an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to continue to provide sustainment support for the service branch’s constellation of on-orbit GPS satellites in the next five years.
The agreement covers support for the military branch’s GPS IIA and GPS IIF satellites, the company said Thursday.
Boeing has served as a prime contractor on the Air Force GPS program for over four decades and is part of the service branch’s effort to build the next-generation of navigation satellites.
The company has delivered 50 GPS satellites to the service branch to date.
The military branch’s GPS constellation is a system of orbiting satellites designed to deliver navigation, positioning, timing and velocity data to military personnel and civilian users and is operated by the 50th space wing at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.
Boeing to Continue Sustainment Support for Air Force GPS II Satellites
