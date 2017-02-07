A new report by Cisco has found that security teams at organizations investigate 56 percent of security alerts they receive on a daily basis and that 44 percent of the security threats received are left unexplored.
The 2017 Security Capabilities Benchmark Study also showed that 28 percent of those investigated threats are considered legitimate, David Ulevitch, vice president of Cisco’s security business group, wrote in a blog post published Monday.
Security teams remediate only 46 percent of those legitimate threats, while the remaining 54 percent of legitimate alerts are left unaddressed, according to the study that is part of the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report.
Ulevitch noted that organizations should implement automation to help understand unexplored security threats.
Automation works to help “security teams maximize precious resources, and reduce the time spent on detection, investigation and remediation — so they have more time to manage previously uninvestigated threats,” he added.
Cisco Study: 44% of Daily Security Alerts Go Uninvestigated
A new report by Cisco has found that security teams at organizations investigate 56 percent of security alerts they receive on a daily basis and that 44 percent of the security threats received are left unexplored.
The 2017 Security Capabilities Benchmark Study also showed that 28 percent of those investigated threats are considered legitimate, David Ulevitch, vice president of Cisco’s security business group, wrote in a blog post published Monday.
Security teams remediate only 46 percent of those legitimate threats, while the remaining 54 percent of legitimate alerts are left unaddressed, according to the study that is part of the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report.
Ulevitch noted that organizations should implement automation to help understand unexplored security threats.
Automation works to help “security teams maximize precious resources, and reduce the time spent on detection, investigation and remediation — so they have more time to manage previously uninvestigated threats,” he added.