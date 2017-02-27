General Atomics Forms Reaper RPA Industry Team in Australia

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business has partnered with four other companies to support Australia’s Air 7003 project that seeks to build medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems and ground control stations for the country’s defense force.
Team Reaper Australia is composed of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Cobham, Flight Data Systems and the Australian businesses of CAE and Raytheon.
GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue announced the industry team during the launch of the U.S. Pavilion at the 2017 Australian International Aerospace and Defense Exposition in Australia.
Blue unveiled the team with James Carouso, charge d’affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Canberra; and Angus Houston, air chief marshal at Defense South Australia.
Ian Bell, CAE’s vice president and general manager for Asia-Pacific and Middle East, said the company will leverage its experience in the delivery of training, simulator and academic support to the U.S. Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper crews to help ADF train its drone pilots and sensor operators as part of the Team Reaper Australia.
