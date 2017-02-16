The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded nearly $2 million in research contracts to four companies that seek to facilitate GEOINT analysis through the development of automation and artificial intelligence technology platforms.
NGA said Wednesday it awarded the contracts to Raytheon, Concurrent Technologies Corp., HRL Laboratories and Soar Technology in January under the AI and automation topic of a three-year broad agency announcement for the agency’s Boosting Innovative GEOINT program.
Raytheon will work to build machine learning-based platforms designed to determine cognitive bias and suggest analytic hypothesis during the decision-making process under a $496,525 contract.
CTC received a $498,242 contract from NGA to conduct research on a human-machine network concept that seeks to automate and manage tasks in the cloud environment.
The agency also awarded HRL a $499,677 contract to create a system that will work to help analysts address intelligence problems through identification of correlations between interactions and automation of user tasks.
Soar Technology will develop and test virtual assistant platforms designed to facilitate data sharing and management, help analysts handle large datasets and integrate cloud-based architectures under a contract worth $499,947.
NGA Taps 4 Firms to Develop AI, Automation Platforms for GEOINT Analysis
