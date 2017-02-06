Raytheon Awarded Navy Environmental Satellite Receiver Processor Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon a $50 million contract to provide hardware and support services to the military branch’s Environmental Satellite Receiver Processor program.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity hybrid contract covers production, engineering, procurement and in-service engineering agent to support the program executive office for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence ESRP, the Defense Department said Friday.
Work will occur in Indianapolis, Indiana, through September 2022.
The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command will obligate funds with each task order from the Navy’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, research, development, test and evaluation, ship construction and “other procurement” funds.
