NRC Accepts NuScale Power’s Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Tech for Review

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has accepted for review Nuclear Power‘s design certification application for a company-made commercial nuclear power generation technology.
NuScale, which Fluor holds a majority stake in, filed an application in late 2016 seeking NRC approval for its small modular nuclear reactor.
“The exceptional news that the NRC was able to accept our application during the 60-day docketing review period is validation of NuScale’s hard work over the past eight years,” NuScale CEO John Hopkins said in a statement released Wednesday.
NuScale noted its small modular reactor can work to increase facility output incrementally based on demand.
The technology is designed to integrate with carbon-free renewable energy sources such as wind and solar that work to help operators manage the performance of grid systems.
