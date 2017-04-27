AECOM‘s URS Federal Services subsidiary has received a $47.7 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide logistics services in support of the service branch’s Fort Polk installation and the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana.
AECOM Subsidiary to Provide Logistics Support Under Army Contract Modification
AECOM‘s URS Federal Services subsidiary has received a $47.7 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide logistics services in support of the service branch’s Fort Polk installation and the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the modification covers the supply, transportation and maintenance support.
The Army Contracting Command will obligate $18.5 million at the time of award from the military branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
DoD noted work is scheduled to run through May 17, 2018.