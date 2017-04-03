BAE Receives $50M Subcontract From Lockheed to Provide UK F-35 Engineering, Maintenance, Training Support

BAE Systems has secured nearly $50 million subcontract from Lockheed Martin to provide a range of support services for the U.K.’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
Lockheed awarded the funds to the British defense company as part a three-year, $100 million contract from the Defense Department‘s F-35 Joint Program Office, BAE said Friday.
Both companies will also establish a team of more than 100 technicians who will perform engineering, maintenance, supply chain management and aircrew and ground crew training support for the British military’s F-35 fleet.
“This contract builds upon our pedigree in delivering maintenance and support to the U.K.’s fast jet fleets at bases across the country,” said Andrea Thompson, senior vice president of the F-35 program at BAE.
BAE received a $166.3 million subcontract from Lockheed last year to build three engineering and training facilities at Royal Air Force Marham in Norfolk, England, where the country’s first F-35 aircraft will arrive in 2018.
