A business unit of BAE Systems has received a $42.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to provide additional support for an air vehicle planning system.
The modification will also increase contract ceiling to authorize the procurement of continued maintenance and sustainment activities; development activities; onsite support requirements; and required modifications to Army Prepositioned Stock weapons, the Defense Department said Thursday.
BAE’s information and electronic systems integration unit will perform work in Nebraska and California through July 31, 2019.
The 55th Contracting Squadron is the contracting activity and will obligate funds on individual task orders.
BAE Unit to Extend USAF Air Vehicle Planning System Support
A business unit of BAE Systems has received a $42.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to provide additional support for an air vehicle planning system.
The modification will also increase contract ceiling to authorize the procurement of continued maintenance and sustainment activities; development activities; onsite support requirements; and required modifications to Army Prepositioned Stock weapons, the Defense Department said Thursday.
BAE’s information and electronic systems integration unit will perform work in Nebraska and California through July 31, 2019.
The 55th Contracting Squadron is the contracting activity and will obligate funds on individual task orders.