Steve Harris
Steve Harris, vice president and general manager of Dell EMC‘s federal business, has told MeriTalk in an interview published Wednesday he forecasts that agencies will prioritize investments in integrated hybrid cloud platforms in the next three years as part of information technology modernization efforts.
Harris, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said he believes agency chief information officers should have an inventory of IT assets and encourage collaboration between IT teams and mission functions to accelerate modernization.
He added that software-defined storage could gain traction in the federal sector as agencies work to meet the National Archives and Records Administration‘s record management mandates and milestones under the Data Center Optimization Initiative.
DCOI requirements could also prompt federal agencies to adopt flash storage products designed to help users access data in the event of an urgent or critical situation, Harris noted.
Dell EMC’s Steve Harris Foresees ‘Integrated Hybrid Cloud’ as Federal Spending Priority Area
