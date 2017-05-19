SES Launches Boeing-Built Satellite to Provide In-Flight Connectivity Service

SES has launched a Boeing-built satellite aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana to deliver internet service to commercial, maritime and government customers.
The SES-15 satellite is designed to support inflight connectivity and entertainment service providers such as Global Eagle Entertainment, Gogo and Panasonic Avionics as well as provide live TV coverage on flight routes across U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, SES said Thursday.
SES-15 will carry a Wide Area Augmentation System-hosted payload to aid the Federal Aviation Administration‘s efforts to augment global positioning systems.
Boeing said Thursday SES-15 is a 702-model satellite built with 50 three-dimensional printed parts and an all-electric propulsion system.
SES has bought 12 satellites from Boeing since 1990 and SES-15 represents the first 702 all-electric platform in the satellite operator’s fleet.
Arianespace provided launch support for SES-15, which is the first SES satellite to be deployed aboard a Soyuz rocket.
