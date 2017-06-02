AeroVironment has secured a potential 10-year, $36.5 million contract from Australia’s defense department to deliver small unmanned aircraft systems as well as training and logistics support.
The company said Thursday it will integrate Australian content into the WASP AE UAS to meet the country’s military and industry needs.
AeroVironment will work with XTEK, General Dynamics‘ Mediaware subsidiary and Sentient Vision in the delivery of WASP AE to Australia.
XTEK and AeroVironment will carry out maintenance, training and field services under the contract.
WASP AE is a hand-launched platform that works to support infantry, littoral and maritime reconnaissance operations.
AeroVironment to Provide sUAS, Support for Australian Forces
AeroVironment has secured a potential 10-year, $36.5 million contract from Australia’s defense department to deliver small unmanned aircraft systems as well as training and logistics support.
The company said Thursday it will integrate Australian content into the WASP AE UAS to meet the country’s military and industry needs.
AeroVironment will work with XTEK, General Dynamics‘ Mediaware subsidiary and Sentient Vision in the delivery of WASP AE to Australia.
XTEK and AeroVironment will carry out maintenance, training and field services under the contract.
WASP AE is a hand-launched platform that works to support infantry, littoral and maritime reconnaissance operations.