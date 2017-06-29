Stacy Schwartz
Stacy Schwartz, vice president of public safety within AT&T‘s government solutions business, told Federal News Radio in an interview published Tuesday she has worked to hire a diverse team within her organization to gain different perspectives on how to use and develop technology.
“I think that does give us a competitive advantage, because we’re coming in to support our customers and their mission with differing points of view,” Schwartz added, according to the station.
She has spent a total of 20 years with AT&T but left the telecommunications firm midway to pursue roles focused on global marketing.
During the interview, she noted that her experience working abroad helped her gain perspective and witness diversity in other cultures.
AT&T’s Stacy Schwartz: Workforce Diversity Supports Tech Devt Efforts
