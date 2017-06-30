The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing‘s defense, space and security division a five-year, $38.4 million contract to support mid-life upgrade and in-service sustainment efforts for France’s airborne warning and control system aircraft.
The Defense Department said Thursday that BDS will provide recurring and non-recurring engineering services to French E-3F Sentry AWACS fleet under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
USAF obligated $1.9 million in funds at the time of award.
Work under the sole-source contract will occur through July 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The E-3 Sentry is equipped with an integrated command-and-control battle management, target detection, tracking and surveillance platform that works to provide early warning of adversarial moves during joint, coalition and allied missions.
Boeing Gets Engineering Services IDIQ for French E-3 AWACS
